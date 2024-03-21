How they get away with it in Gaza…

Declassified talks to Jonathan Cook about the western media’s Israel bias

by Jonathan Cook / March 21st, 2024

I sat down with Phil Miller of Declassified UK to talk about the ways the western media disguise genocide in Gaza:

