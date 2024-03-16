Exposing the 10 Biggest Zionist Lies re Jewish Israeli-imposed Gaza Genocide

The core ethos of Humanity is Kindness and Truth but this is grossly violated by genocidally racist and pathologically mendacious Apartheid Israel. Huge Zionist perversion and subversion of the West has enabled massive and false Jewish Israeli propaganda to become the dominant narrative in the West. Google Searches reveal the shocking extent of the adoption of 10 major Zionist lies about the Gaza Genocide in the Zionist-perverted US and US Alliance countries.

(1). “Israeli” is falsely used when “Jewish Israeli” would be correct. 99% of the Israeli perpetrators of the killing in this latest Gaza Massacre are actually “Jewish Israelis” because 99% of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) is Jewish and 21% of Israelis are Palestinians.

(2). Re the current Gaza Massacre “terrorist” is vastly more applicable to Jewish Israeli and US killers than to Hamas. Terrorism is as terrorism does and the killers of about 40,000 Palestinians including about 15,000 children to date in the Gaza Genocide are vastly more deserving of the descriptive “terrorist” than Hamas that allegedly killed 1,200 Israelis on 7 October (with possibly most actually killed by overwhelming IDF shelling and missile fire-power).

(3). Google Searches reveal massive English-speaking World lying by omission in ignoring Palestinian exclusion from human rights. The fundamental problem in Apartheid Israel-ruled Palestine has been egregious exclusion of Indigenous Palestinian from human rights. 7 million Exiled Palestinians are excluded from the basic right to live in their own country. 5.6 million Occupied Palestinians are excluded from all the human rights set out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. 2.1 million Palestinian Israelis can vote for the government ruling them, albeit as Third Class citizens under 65 Nazi-style, race-based discriminatory laws. 7.1 million Indigenous Palestinians are 50% of the Subjects of Apartheid Israel.

(4). The Gaza Massacre has increased anti-Jewish sentiment globally but has also led to massive false Zionist claims of “antisemitism” in response to condemnation of the Gaza Genocide and other Apartheid Israeli crimes. The all-European and fervently pro-Apartheid Israel International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) has a definition of anti-Semitism that has been used to falsely defame critics of Jewish Israeli crimes. The IHRA is anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and anti-Arab anti-Semitic (by falsely defaming anti-racist Jewish, Palestinian, Arab and Muslim critics of Apartheid Israel as anti-Semites) and holocaust-denying (by ignoring all WW2 holocausts other than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust).

(5). Massive Western concern over 250 Israeli hostages while ignoring 5.6 million Occupied Palestinian hostages under highly abusive military rule with 10,000 in military prisons (egregious Zionist lying by omission). A glaring example of current Western anti-Arab anti-Semitism is massive Western coverage of the 250 Israeli hostages that routinely “balances” or indeed displaces reportage of the destruction and mass murder in Gaza (about 40,000 killed so far).

(6). The West falsely accuses Hamas of “hostage taking” war crimes and also “human shield” war crimes because it operates in one of the world’s most densely populated urban areas. Hamas’ 250 Israeli hostages are numerically negligible in relation to 5.6 million Occupied Palestinian hostages under violent and deadly military rule (now for 56 years), 10,000 of whom are highly abusively imprisoned in Israeli military prisons. As for “human shields”, if Hamas would gather above or below ground in uninhabited areas they would be immediately totally destroyed by Israeli bombing.

(7). The West overwhelmingly ignores the Occupied/Occupier Reprisals Death Ratio – yet in the Gaza Genocide it is 65 versus the 10 ordered by Hitler. Conservatively assuming that the IDF caused 50% of the 1,200 Israeli deaths on 7 October, the Occupied/Occupier Reprisals Death Ratio is presently 39,178/ 600 = 65.3, 6.5 times greater than the 10 ordered by Nazi mass murderer Hitler and subsequently effected in the 1944 Ardeatine Massacre. Nazi is as Nazi does.

(8). Mainstream Western journalists are too cowardly to report that Jewish Israelis in the Gaza Massacre lead the world in annual per capita killing of journalists. In May 2022 the “average number of journalists killed per 10 million of population per year” was Occupied Palestine, 2.77; Mexico, 0.75; Colombia, 0.37; the World, 0.084. Since 7 October Israelis have killed 132 journalists over 5 months in Gaza, a territory with a population of 2.3 million. The “average number of journalists killed per 10 million of population per year” in Gaza over the last 5 months has been 1,377, or 3,722 times more than for cartel-dominated Colombia and 16,393 times more than for the World.

(9). The Zionists and pro-Zionists falsely assert that “Israel has the right to defend itself in Gaza” and that brutally subjugated Occupied Palestinians do not. Eminent International law expert and UN Rapporteur for Palestinians, Francesca Albanese: “Israel cannot claim the right of self-defence against a threat that emanates from the territory it occupies, from a territory that is kept under belligerent occupation.” Conversely, the Occupied Palestinians have the right, like any other Occupied and subjugated people, to take up arms against tyranny as set out in the Preamble of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

(10). Jewish Israelis in Gaza lead the World by far for annual per capita killing of children – 17 times greater than for Jewish children in Nazi-occupied Europe. 14,622 Gaza children killed by Jewish Israelis in the 151-day period of 7 October 2023- 5 March 2024 converts to (14,622 children killed /151 days) x (365.25 days/ year)/ (2.3 million people in Gaza) = 15,378 children killed per year per million of total territory population, this being 203 times bigger than the previous World’s worst, Honduras (75.7). 1,500,000 Jewish children killed /6 years) / (280 million people in Nazi-occupied Europe) = 893 children killed per year per million of total territory population, 17 times less than for children in Gaza.

This ongoing Jewish Israeli atrocity in Gaza and the attendant tsunami of Western-propagated Zionist falsehood is a horrible violation not just of Kindness, Truth and Humanity but also of the wonderful humanitarian Jewish tradition from the Ten Commandments and Jesus’ “love thy neighbour”, through Baruch Spinoza and the Enlightenment to the great Jewish humanitarian scholars of the present era from Hannah Arendt to Howard Zinn.

Decent people around the world must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, collectives, corporations and countries supporting this genocidal neo-Nazi state and its horrendous and unforgivable atrocities. The World must forcibly demand immediate cessation of the killing, and an immediate end to the Occupation so that the now starving and horribly deprived Gazans can be immediately given water, food, shelter, sanitation, medicine, medical care, commencement of gigantic reconstruction – and then forensically-informed international war crimes trials of genocidal Jewish Israelis for one of the world’s worst atrocities.