“Victoria Nuland — she’s the real ruler of Ukraine”

Alexander Mercouris has perhaps the best track-record of all prognosticators on the important international news-stories, and this very much includes on the important news stories regarding the Ukraine crisis, not only since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started on 24 February 2022, but going all the way back to 2016 when he first reported. And, more generally, for example, compare his 10 October 2016 “U.S. Intelligence meddles in U.S. Presidential election: backs Hillary Clinton, tries to stop Donald Trump” to what the rest of the press were saying at the same time about the then-emerging manufactured ‘Russiagate’ story, such as the Democratic Party Time magazine’s Joe Klein headlining on 13 October 2016, “Why the Russian Hacks of Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Should Reassure Us All”, which fell for the U.S. Government’s lie that Russia was ‘hacking’ the U.S. Democratic Party’s emails and maybe, just maybe, colluding with Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign in order to win the 2016 election for Trump — none of which turned out to have been true (but loads of Democratic Party voters believed it to be true, at least as recently as 2019). Mercouris instead exposed that fraud right away — and it was a fraud by the Obama Administration and the Hillary Clinton campaign instead of by the Trump campaign and Russia’s Government. (The closing Durham Report, which issued on 17 May 2023, blamed only Obama’s FBI, as-if it were independent of Obama and of his ‘Justice’ Department — and thus John Durham himself participated in the cover-up so as to leave the public still believing the Democratic Party’s lies that Russia had hacked the 2016 election — a lie that Lockheed Martin and other ‘Defense’ contractors greatly profit from being spread and sustained because it fools the public to support increasing the ‘defense’ budget while cutting everything else.) Mercouris has this ability — which only extremely few people have — to see to the heart of major news-events almost in real time, and to report immediately with a penetration and depth of insight into current events that exceeds even what normally passes for ‘history’ about those same events years if not decades later. His historical knowledge and ability to bring it all immediately to bear upon current events is at the very highest level if not at the very top.

And here is an example of that in regards to the emergency now in Ukraine concerning the power-struggle between Ukraine’s current President Volodmyr Zelensky versus Ukraine’s immediately preceding President Petro Poroshenko and which has caused Biden to send Victoria Nuland to Kiev, the person who had run Obama’s 2014 coup in Ukraine that replaced the democratically elected and neutralist Government of Ukraine by the current rabidly anti-Russian and illegitimate government on Russia’s doorstep only 317 miles away from being able to hit The Kremlin with possibly a U.S. missile:

He reports that Nuland has decided that Zelensky will fire Ukraine’s current general Valerii Zaluzhnyi (who is backed by Poroshenko) and replace him probably with either General Oleksandr Syrsky or else the head of Ukraine’s CIA or the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. If this is true, then it would probably indicate that Nuland wants Zelensky to stay as being Ukraine’s President.