Was Alexei Navalny really Putin’s main opponent? Was he poisoned by the Russian government who then killed him in prison? Was he even popular in Russia? Well, no to all of those things and we show you what the West will not tell you while they mourn their favorite media darling.

Redacted, former Fox News anchor Clayton Morris and his wife Natali, look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues to save the truth, preserve information, and fight propaganda. Read other articles by Redacted , or visit Redacted's website