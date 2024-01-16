Washington’s Unconditional Support for Israel Mirrors its Unconditional Support for Sectarianism

Poor Ophelia divided from herself and her fair judgment

Without the which we are pictures, or mere beasts…. — Hamlet (IV.v.)

As was the case with the British and Roman empires that preceded it, Washington has long had a fondness for the divide and conquer paradigm and has ruthlessly fomented sectarianism in the post-Cold War era. This frenetic push towards sectarianization has ushered in a new dark age of socio-economic chaos and failed states, an amenable environment for rapacious corporate entities to ravage and plunder. Furthermore, in neoliberal ideology US-backed extremists are invariably hailed as the guardians of tolerance and reason locked in an apocalyptic struggle with the forces of ignorance and bigotry which foments the pathologization, and if we are not vigilant, ultimately the criminalization of dissent.

The unflagging support for extremism and concurrent vilification of those who attempt to resist its infernal grasp saturates every aspect of Washington’s contemporary policy-making. Domestically, neoliberal indoctrination that encourages Americans of color and immigrant youth to embrace black nationalism, Latino nationalism, and anti-white jihad has cataclysmically destabilized American society by cultivating illiteratization and through relentlessly pitting Americans against one another.

While the neoliberal racism of today couches itself in the language of revolution and “anti-racism” minorities end up being no less dehumanized. Instead of being told point-blank that they are racially inferior, these students are taught to have contempt for everything Western and American. Once inculcated with this anti-literacy vaccine they become pawns in the hands of the oligarchs and used to destroy working class unity.

Those who attempt to provide some context regarding the Maidan “revolution of dignity” which saw the cult of Bandera illegally seize power in a violent putsch in February of 2014 are called “Putin stooges,” “Putin apologists,” and equated with Westerners that were sympathetic to the Nazi party. This upends reality, as those who extol Stepan Bandera, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and the 14th Waffen-SS Division are portrayed as sensible defenders of the rule of law.

During the lockdowns “anti-vaxxers” and Branch Covidians were pitted against one another, and the struggle between those who believe in informed consent and those who seek its annihilation persists with regards to the Church of Vaccinology, the Cult of Psychiatry, and the trans cult, along with other ethically dubious medical practices. Supporters of anti-white Manifest Destiny are pitted against Americans who resent the growing fragmentation, atomization, and dissolution of their society. As the concerns of marginalized natives are ignored and they are dismissed as bigots their frustration and anger grow, which can in fact fuel traditional far-right attitudes, a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In Zionism there is no such thing as a Palestinian – there are only “terrorists.” In multiculturalism there is no such thing as an American – there are only “racists.” The extent to which the latter has unleashed a war of all against all, handmaiden of unbridled corporate pillage, cannot be overstated.

The fracturing of American Judaism is likewise emblematic of the unraveling of American society, with the ultra-Orthodox shunning Jews that aren’t ultra-Orthodox, and with the Zionist and anti-Zionist Jews filled with acrimony towards one another. When holding up a sign saying “Jews Say Ceasefire Now” at a rally in Washington DC in November, Medea Benjamin was confronted by a female Zionist who said she should be raped. In the ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionist community of Mea She’arim in Jerusalem the police frequently harass and behave violently towards the locals (who are essentially Jewish Palestinians).

The Pentagon destroyed Iraqi society by inciting Kurdish nationalism, Sunni fundamentalism, and by placing a Shiite fundamentalist government in power, knowing full well that this would cause the country to become a failed state. Attempts by Tel Aviv and Washington to maintain and capitalize on Sunni-Shia tensions by stoking fear and animosity between Riyadh and Tehran played a critical role in their strategy of attempting to dominate the region. Now that China has successfully facilitated a rapprochement between the two countries, this weakens the position of the US and Israel in the Middle East, as it fosters greater unity within the ummah allowing the Muslim populations to turn their attention to the terrible crimes being committed against the Palestinians.

Another example where the rational have been denounced as extremists and vice versa was during Syria’s “civil war,” where the most fanatical and bloodthirsty jihadists (many of whom were not Syrian) were romanticized ad nauseam by Western presstitutes and incessantly portrayed as heroic freedom fighters.

By opting to act militarily to defend the Donbass from ethnic cleansing, Moscow has decided to obliterate the Banderite military, and if possible, remove the Banderite junta altogether by replacing it with a Russophile government in conjunction with an anti-Maidan coup. After waiting for the greater part of a decade for Kiev to implement the Minsk Accords, the Kremlin arrived at the conclusion that if they were to continue to sit on their hands, the nationalists would eventually reach a level of military capability at which point they could no longer be removed or significantly weakened in any meaningful way. In actuality, Moscow is doing what the Zionist entity’s neighbors failed to do during the brief window of Zionist vulnerability prior to the IDF’s acquisition of nuclear weapons.

One of the problems with sectarianism is how easy it is for the elites to indoctrinate impressionable children. I grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, in the ‘80s and early ‘90s where many of my friends were indoctrinated into the cult of Zionism, and by junior high school they were already zealots. These children are taught from the earliest possible age that Jews are always the oppressed, that they can never be the oppressor, and that Zionism and Judaism are synonymous with one another.

(In a heated exchange that recently took place on the streets of the settler colonial entity, an Israeli woman sarcastically asked a Golani Brigade soldier, “How many innocent people have you killed in this war?” To which he replied, not without irony, “Your parents failed in raising you.”)

Jews that descend into the valley of Zionism commit the greatest possible sacrilege: they participate in the violent oppression of another people. Indeed, this is analogous to doctors betraying the informed consent ethic and the oath to do no harm. In both scenarios a primordial Rubicon is irrevocably violated. While Nazism slew Jewish bodies, Zionism slays Jewish souls.

Education in Teaneck today is in many ways a microcosm of the multicultural society. In a town of around 40,000 there are four radically different education systems: an Islamic school system, a system of modern Orthodox yeshivas (the ultra-Orthodox have a completely different set of yeshivas); and the Teaneck public school system, which has long segregated black students, often resulting in their receiving an inferior education. Black nationalism exacerbates the education crisis facing African American youth, as these children are frequently inculcated with the idea that doing well in school would make them an “Oreo” (black on the outside, white on the inside) and an “Uncle Tom.” Just as Feminism and The Handmaid’s Tale are two sides to the same reactionary coin, so too are anti-white jihad and white supremacy.

Without a return to a strong public school system anchored in a traditional American canon our society will continue to disintegrate, as there will be no cultural glue to hold it together. The ease with which a child can be indoctrinated into being a Banderite, a Zionist, an anti-white jihadi, or radical feminist poses many challenges, and is difficult to combat once an education system has fallen into the hands of sociopaths. As the Chinese like to say, “Children are white paper.”

One of the most extraordinary instances of Washington cultivating extremism is its long-standing relationship with the Zionist entity, with the former never failing to provide its favorite attack dog with virtually unlimited political, military, and economic aid, and like the entity itself, labeling all criticism of Israel as “anti-Semitism.” Following a recent Jewish Voice for Peace rally that was held in New York’s Grand Central Station, New York governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement decrying what she described as an unconscionable “anti-Semitic” incident. And so a rally where hundreds of Jews protesting the barbarities of a Jewish supremacist and ethnosupremacist crusader state became transformed into an incident whereby an imaginary gang of neo-Nazis viciously attacked an imaginary group of defenseless Jews. Naturally, Hochul, who is also a fan of biofascism, proceeded to call for more internet censorship to combat “extremism” and “anti-Semitism.” (In addition to Jewish Voice for Peace, anti-Zionist Jewish organizations such as IfNotNow, B’Tselem, Shoresh and Neturei Karta continue to play a critically important role in countering the lie that anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are one and the same).

Biden’s preposterous attempts to equate Putin and Hamas (“They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy”) further exemplifies the neoliberal penchant for romanticizing extremism. Aside from the most rabid Russophobes and Islamophobes, it is principally the Western elites that regard the Banderite entity and the Zionist entity as “model democracies.”

Always eager to march to the tune of Washington’s drum, these sentiments have been echoed by the European elites, with British MP Suella Braverman calling the Free Palestine marches “hate marches,” describing them as “sickening,” and claiming that the phrase “from the river to the sea” was “a call to arms used by terrorists.” Clearly, this language seeks to criminalize any criticism of the Zionist entity. (Braverman might consider moving to Germany where the authorities have violently suppressed anti-Zionist rallies).

When not dropping bombs on cats, dogs, journalists, bakeries, ambulances, universities (see here and here), hotels, houses of worship and heritage sites, demolishing Palestinian homes, destroying cemeteries, uprooting olive trees, torturing Palestinians, stealing corpses of Palestinian martyrs, carrying out summary executions, depriving Gazans of food and water, butchering and traumatizing children, torturing West Bank residents and holding them in “administrative detention,” using pogromists to force West Bank residents from their land, invoking the Hannibal Directive and murdering their own citizens, using the Star of David as a fascist symbol, collapsing Gaza’s health care system and turning much of the strip into a lifeless wasteland, Zionists can say some pretty revealing things, particularly following “Israel’s 9/11.”

Following the Hamas raids on October 7th the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, addressed the Palestinians in Gaza:

Human animals must be treated as such. There will be no electricity and no water [in Gaza], there will only be destruction. You wanted hell, you will get hell.

Writing in Yedioth Ahronoth, retired major general and former head of the Israeli National Security Council Giora Eiland, wrote that “Israel needs to create a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, compelling tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to seek refuge in Egypt or the Gulf.” Elaborating, he went on to say that “Gaza will become a place where no human being can exist….” Appearing on Israeli television, journalist Shimon Riklin hailed the destruction of Gaza’s infrastructure, saying “I am unable to sleep without watching homes in Gaza being destroyed.”

On October 11th Energy Minister Israel Katz posted on social media:

For years, we have given Gaza electricity, water, and fuel. Instead of a thank you, they sent thousands of human animals to butcher, murder, rape and kidnap babies, women and elderly people. This is why we have decided to cut off the supply of water, electricity and fuel, and now, the local power plant has collapsed, and there is no electricity in Gaza. We will keep holding a tight siege until the Hamas threat is lifted from Israel and the world. What has been will be no more.

Never one to shy away from violent rhetoric, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Otzma Yehudit party, tweeted on the 17th of October that “So long as Hamas does not release the hostages – the only thing that should enter Gaza is hundreds of tons of air force explosives – not an ounce of humanitarian aid.”

Two days after the Hamas raids, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a press conference:

We are imposing a complete siege on [Gaza]. No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel – everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we must act accordingly.

Tzipi Navon, office manager of Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, furiously condemned the Hamas raids, calling for those responsible to be brutally tortured. Knesset member for Likud Galit Distel-Atbaryan said that Israeli society should unite so that it could focus its energies on “erasing all of Gaza from the face of the earth.” Israeli lawmaker Revital Gotliv and Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu both called for the IDF to use nuclear weapons, while Knesset member Merav Ben-Ari said that the children of Gaza brought their suffering upon themselves.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has openly acknowledged that “while balancing accuracy with the scope of damage, right now we’re focused on what causes maximum damage.” Shortly after “the second Holocaust” Israeli president Isaac Herzog said of the Palestinians that “it is an entire nation out there that is responsible,” further encouraging the Zionist army to engage in illegal acts of collective punishment.

Minister of Agriculture and former Shin Bet director Avi Dichter said nonchalantly on television that yes, the IDF was carrying out a second Nakba in Gaza. Addressing the nation, Netanyahu’s appeal that “you must remember what Amalek has done to you” was an open messianic call to genocide.

(Netanyahu has referred to Iran as a country ruled by “fanatics,” denouncing Tehran’s “terror tentacles” and “murderous nature.” Does the Iranian military routinely bomb their neighbors? Does Tehran persecute Jewish, Christian, and Zoroastrian Iranians? Do they destroy non-Shia houses of worship? Do they, like ISIS, refuse to formally declare their borders?)

Ayelet Shaked (of fascism perfume fame) has reiterated this call for ethnic cleansing, saying that Khan Younis should be turned into a soccer field. When asked about the Netanyahu government’s response to the events of October 7th, Likud MK and Minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women May Golan, replied:

I don’t care about Gaza. I literally don’t care. For all I care they can go out and just swim in the sea. I want to see dead bodies of terrorists around Gaza.

Moshe Feiglin, founder of the Zehut party, demanded “complete incineration” and for Gaza to be annihilated as Dresden was during the Second World War, while Metula Mayor David Azoulai called for Gaza to be razed and turned into an open-air memorial like the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum.

Eliyahu Yossian, veteran of the Military Intelligence Directorate Unit 8200, has echoed this drumbeat of Hitlerian bloodlust demanding that a war of extermination be unleashed on the people of Gaza:

Because the woman is an enemy, the baby is an enemy, the first grader is an enemy, the Hamas militant is an enemy, and the pregnant woman is an enemy.

American Zionists spew no less venomous rhetoric, with RFK Jr. saying that “The Palestinian people are arguably the most pampered people by international aid organizations in the history of the world,” and former State Department official Stuart Seldowitz saying to a Manhattan halal food cart vendor in November that “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what? It wasn’t enough.”

Genocidal words, if left unchecked, inevitably spawn genocidal deeds.

All of this satanic language has trickled down to the Israeli rank and file leading to a number of extremely violent ultra-nationalist songs (see here, here, and here). In Ness and Stilla’s hit “Harbu Darbu,” an appalling display of Zionist death music, and which is currently one of the most popular songs within the settler colonial entity (the YouTube video has more views than the population of Israel), the barbarian hip hop artists refer to Hamas militants as “rats getting out of the tunnel” and Palestinians as “sons of Amalek.”

The song, which one might categorize as “genocide drill,” and which is oozing with a glorification of the Zionist army and a total disregard for Palestinian lives, concludes with “All IDF units are coming to do Harbu Darbu on their head.” (“Harbu Darbu” comes from Arabic, translates as “swords and strikes,” and is used as slang in modern Israeli Hebrew to mean “hellfire” or “raining hell on one’s enemy.”)

Cogitate upon this for a moment, gentle reader: do these people seem even remotely sane, let alone capable of “fighting extremism?”

There have also been an array of despicable videos and social media posts where Zionists mock the suffering of Palestinians (see here, here, and here), further demonstrating the fascistic nature of Israeli society, how malleable people can be, and how easily the masses can be ideologically molded by their teachers, leaders, and the mass media. An eight-year-old is an innocent victim (who Ness and Stilla were not that long ago), but the elementary school student becomes a junior high school student, the junior high school student becomes a high school student, who then graduates and is not a child any more. All too often, the dogma that is instilled by ideologues who prey on the innocent and vulnerable leaves an indelible mark. As Yeats once penned in “The Second Coming:”

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned

Israelis often join the military at eighteen where they can be even more brainwashed. For most Americans, they go to college and have their minds warped by any number of depraved cult ideologies: Zionism, anti-white jihad, humanitarian interventionism and American exceptionalism, radical feminism (an anti-love cult contemptuous of due process), unfettered capitalism and biofascism.

(In a feminism meets Zionism moment, Mia Schem, who was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th and later returned to the entity in a prisoner exchange, said that a Hamas man guarding her raped her “with his eyes.” Do Israeli fighter pilots drop imaginary bombs from imaginary planes?)

In the end, those who are promised Elysium and the coming of the Messiah meet their doom. Zionism destroys its acolytes as ethical human beings and has made Jews less safe, initially in the Muslim world, and more recently in Europe. (Israeli intelligence applauds these developments, as it fuels aliyah, or Jewish colonization of Palestine). Anti-white jihad has made millions of Americans of color and immigrant youth illiterate while rendering them ghettoized and unassimilable. Humanitarian interventionism has eviscerated the United States morally and economically while jeopardizing the rule of law. The cult of Bandera has obliterated Ukraine culturally, morally, and economically and has taught Ukrainians to feel the deepest hatred for those they once regarded as their brothers: Russian speaking Ukrainians and Ukrainians of ethnic Russian origin. Biofascism destroys the souls of doctors, nurses, and biomedical researchers; while radical feminism debases girls and young women by encouraging them to “cast off the shackles of the patriarchy” through either embracing promiscuity or shunning men altogether, and by severing the connection between sex and love. Just as the Zionist is the greatest anti-Semite, the Feminisis mujahid is the greatest misogynist.

Unlike the gullible Western masses, the Global South is not buying NATO propaganda with regards to the Russo-Ukrainian War, and in the “third world” there is considerable awareness that Washington’s attempts to turn Ukraine into a Banderite battering ram with which to destabilize Russia is at the root of the conflict.

Nevertheless, the outpouring of anger felt by millions in the West regarding the savagery being unleashed by the Zionist entity is emblematic of the fact that Westerners are not inherently evil, per se, and that when they are educated on an important issue a significant percentage will embrace light over darkness. With Ukraine this has not happened due to the fact that only a minuscule percentage of Westerners – especially in the United States – have any understanding of the basic chronological sequence of events that led to this terrible war in the first place. Moreover, in contrast with “the Middle East’s only democracy,” Ukrainian nationalists are kept as far as possible from the mass media, although they say similarly deranged things to their domestic audience.

In all likelihood Washington will continue to support extremist ideologies and fuel sectarian hatreds. Indeed, as imperialism and anti-white jihad foment racism, and multiculturalism and radical feminism fan the flames of sexism, tribalism, and atomization Zionism fans the flames of anti-Semitism. This is by design.

Support for the Banderite junta has isolated Washington and tarnished its already dubious credibility, while the unmitigated support shown for the Zionist entity’s genocidal onslaught has eradicated what little moral authority the American ruling establishment had left, especially in the Middle East. Domestically, the decision to scrap their national identity in favor of a Neronian Tower of Babel devoid of trust, tradition, a common value system, and solidarity bolsters their power in the short term, but threatens their long-term viability, underscoring the fact that at home and abroad sectarianism remains Washington’s deadliest, yet most self-destructive, weapon.