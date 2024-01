Last week, as the International Court of Justice heard South Africa’s case of genocide against Israel, we put the scale of the atrocities in perspective by visualizing how many buses it would take to carry the Palestinian children killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. We dedicated this visual to Dunia Abu Mohsen, whose first name means “world” in Arabic, and whose time in this world was cruelly cut short by genocide.





Special thanks to Hadeel Saalok for collaborating with us on this visual.