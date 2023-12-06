The Biggest Vaccine Lie Exposed

Safe & Effective? – NOT ACCORDING TO THE PFIZER CONTRACT

South Africa – Pfizer contract

“…considering the relevant risks, uncertainties, limitations and challenges of the development, manufacture, commercialization and distribution of a novel COVID19 vaccine product, taking into account the following factors: actual and potential issues of safety and efficacy,…” (p 3)

“Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that (i) Pfizer’s efforts to develop and manufacture the Product are aspirational in nature and subject to significant risks and uncertainties,…” (p 8)

Albania Contract – (use “purchaser” as a search term you will find similar warnings.)