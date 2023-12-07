Six Wars Old

Israel’s repeated military assaults on Gaza have devastating consequences for children. Israel is not only killing Palestinian children at astonishing rates, but also killing the childhood of those who survive.
Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance Daniel Kovalik
Endless Holocausts: Mass Death in the History of the United States Empire David Michael Smith
The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad
The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did It Right Ralph Nader
Fruit of the Vine: An Intelligent Family Volume 1 Santang Wei
That Night and Other Stories Peter Crowley
The Smallpox War Against the Haida Tom Swanky
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
Pisces Moon: The Dark Arts of Empire Douglas Valentine
Atrocity Fabrication and Its Consequences: How Fake News Shapes World Order A.B. Abrams
by Visualizing Palestine / December 7th, 2023
Israel’s repeated military assaults on Gaza have devastating consequences for children. Israel is not only killing Palestinian children at astonishing rates, but also killing the childhood of those who survive.
This article was posted on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at 2:31pm and is filed under Children/Youth, Crimes against Humanity, Crimes against Peace, Israel, Palestine, War Crimes, Zionism.
All content © 2007-2023 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top