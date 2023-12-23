Paying Federal Taxes is Voluntary?

“Former IRS Commissioner Steven Miller says the income tax is voluntary.” (cue to 02:07)
Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance Daniel Kovalik
Endless Holocausts: Mass Death in the History of the United States Empire David Michael Smith
The Withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the Fragility of U.S. Power Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad
The Rebellious CEO: 12 Leaders Who Did It Right Ralph Nader
Fruit of the Vine: An Intelligent Family Volume 1 Santang Wei
That Night and Other Stories Peter Crowley
The Smallpox War Against the Haida Tom Swanky
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
Pisces Moon: The Dark Arts of Empire Douglas Valentine
Atrocity Fabrication and Its Consequences: How Fake News Shapes World Order A.B. Abrams
by Allen Forrest / December 23rd, 2023
“Former IRS Commissioner Steven Miller says the income tax is voluntary.” (cue to 02:07)
This article was posted on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023 at 11:56am and is filed under Cartoon, Humor, Tax.
All content © 2007-2023 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top