No New “Epidemic” in China

by Dongsheng News / December 2nd, 2023

This week’s News on China.

Sources:
• Spike in respiratory illnesses
China Tells WHO Known Germs Are Causing Surge in Child Pneumonia
Upsurge of respiratory illnesses among children-Northern China
• Taiwan opposition parties run on separate tickets
Taiwan opposition parties register separate bids for presidential race in a boost for DPP and a worry for mainland China
Taiwan election: KMT’s Hou Yu-ih climbs in polls after collapse of joint ticket, but DPP’s William Lai still leads
• Negative FDI for the first time
How much FDI is China actually attracting?
Foreign investment in China turns negative for first time
• Renewable energy plants in deserts
China’s Remote Deserts Are Hiding an Energy Revolution

