China Calls for a “Roadmap” to a Two-state Solution

by Dongsheng News / December 9th, 2023

This week’s News on China.

Sources:

• China calls for a “roadmap” to a two-state solution
China calls for ceasefire, UN peace conference to end Israel-Gaza conflict
Israeli military widens ground offensive to southern Gaza
PA thanks China for sending aid to Gazans in hour of need: Palestinian diplomat
• US Secretary of Commerce counters China’s development
US commerce chief warns against China ‘threat’
Raimondo’s remarks expose deep-rooted Cold War mentality: FM
• Chinese cancer drug costs 31 times more in the US
China’s new cancer drug Toripalimab is approved in the US but will cost 30 times more
• ReelShort and the “microdrama” trend
China’s micro-drama craze shows potential of ‘sheconomy’ abroad
海外“吸金”、股票大涨……看似风光的微短剧是实火还是虚火

