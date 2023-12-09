This week’s News on China.
Sources:
• China calls for a “roadmap” to a two-state solution
“China calls for ceasefire, UN peace conference to end Israel-Gaza conflict”
“Israeli military widens ground offensive to southern Gaza”
“PA thanks China for sending aid to Gazans in hour of need: Palestinian diplomat”
• US Secretary of Commerce counters China’s development
“US commerce chief warns against China ‘threat’”
“Raimondo’s remarks expose deep-rooted Cold War mentality: FM”
• Chinese cancer drug costs 31 times more in the US
“China’s new cancer drug Toripalimab is approved in the US but will cost 30 times more”
• ReelShort and the “microdrama” trend
“China’s micro-drama craze shows potential of ‘sheconomy’ abroad”
“海外“吸金”、股票大涨……看似风光的微短剧是实火还是虚火“