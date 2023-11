This week’s News on China.

Sources:

• “IMF denies ‘debt trap,’” South China Morning Post, 24.10.2023

“‘Unimpeded trade’: China begins to deliver on US$10 billion promise to African businesses,” SCMP, 28.10.2023

• “China develops the ‘most advanced memory chip in the world’,” SCMP, 26.10.2023

“Xiaomi launches home-grown cross-device system with HyperOS, as US-sanctioned Huawei moves further from Google’s Android,” SCMP, 30.10.2023

• “Eight years of reforming the People’s Liberation Army,” SCMP, 30.10.2023

• “Pollution alert in northern China,” Reuters, 31.10.2023

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News , or visit Dongsheng News's website