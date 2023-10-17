Take Action for Palestinians in Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza are using the last battery life on their phones to share their testimony. We hear them loud and clear. Now is the time for all of us to act to stop a genocide.On Friday, Israel ordered more than 1 million people living in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south, as it plans to intensify its attacks on the besieged population of one of the most densely populated areas in the world. The UN has called the evacuation order “impossible.” What we are seeing unfold in front of our eyes is genocide against Palestinians living in Gaza, a televised Nakba. The UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocidedefines genocide as “the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group” through acts such as killing members of the group, imposing bodily or mental harm, and imposing destructive conditions. Palestinians in Gaza want to live. Visualizing Palestine is grateful to an anonymous friend who designed and created: “We Had Dreams: The Gazans Living and Dying Under Siege.” With this resource, we uplift the testimonies of Palestinians in Gaza, who have been demonized and dehumanized by the mainstream media as well as Western politicians.

The world is silently watching the mass displacement and murder of Palestinians, yet again. And we cannot remain silent. Over the last week, Israel has murdered more than 2,300 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced one million people, with a genocidal promise from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that this is “only the beginning.” Israeli war crimes are being committed with full support from Western governments. Meanwhile, attacks by the Israeli military and settlers have also escalated across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where 51 Palestinians have been killed and more than 950 have been injured.Our community has been asking us how to take action at this critical moment in history. Below, we are outlining some of the ways in which you can take action. It is our responsibility to do whatever is in our power to put a stop to this genocide. Talking points:

General actions you can take:

If you are in the U.S., Canada, or Europe:

If your rights are violated: