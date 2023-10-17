Palestinians in Gaza are using the last battery life on their phones to share their testimony. We hear them loud and clear. Now is the time for all of us to act to stop a genocide.On Friday, Israel ordered more than 1 million people living in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south, as it plans to intensify its attacks on the besieged population of one of the most densely populated areas in the world. The UN has called the evacuation order “impossible.” What we are seeing unfold in front of our eyes is genocide against Palestinians living in Gaza, a televised Nakba. The UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocidedefines genocide as “the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group” through acts such as killing members of the group, imposing bodily or mental harm, and imposing destructive conditions. Palestinians in Gaza want to live. Visualizing Palestine is grateful to an anonymous friend who designed and created: “We Had Dreams: The Gazans Living and Dying Under Siege.” With this resource, we uplift the testimonies of Palestinians in Gaza, who have been demonized and dehumanized by the mainstream media as well as Western politicians.
The world is silently watching the mass displacement and murder of Palestinians, yet again. And we cannot remain silent. Over the last week, Israel has murdered more than 2,300 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced one million people, with a genocidal promise from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that this is “only the beginning.” Israeli war crimes are being committed with full support from Western governments. Meanwhile, attacks by the Israeli military and settlers have also escalated across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, where 51 Palestinians have been killed and more than 950 have been injured.Our community has been asking us how to take action at this critical moment in history. Below, we are outlining some of the ways in which you can take action. It is our responsibility to do whatever is in our power to put a stop to this genocide. Talking points:
- Talking points and messaging for Palestinians and allies – Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy (PIPD)
- 10 things to remember when reporting on Palestine – Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy (PIPD)
General actions you can take:
- Organize and join demonstrations in your cities and on your campuses. The best way to learn about planned protests is to research local Palestine solidarity and anti-militarism groups active in your area and ensure that you are following them on social media.
- Raise awareness on social media. Share posts from the BDS movement, Visualizing Palestine, Makan, and Rabet by PIPD, Adalah Justice Project, Jewish Voice for Peace, U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Institute for Middle East Understanding, PYM.
If you are in the U.S., Canada, or Europe:
- Write to your officials to call for an immediate stop to this genocide. See sample letter by the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement
- In the UK, call on your MPs to take urgent action – EAPPI UK & Ireland
- In Ireland, email your elected representatives using this template – EAPPI UK & Ireland
- In Canada, use this form to send an email to Prime Minister Trudeau, your local MP or other federal political leaders – Canadians for Peace and Justice in the Middle East
- In the U.S., use any of the following resources from our partners to call on the U.S. government to put an immediate stop to the genocide:
- Tell Congress: Stop Fueling the Gaza Genocide – Adalah Justice Project
- Tell Congress: Open humanitarian access to Gaza now! American Friends Service Committee
- Call Congress: Stop the Gaza Genocide – US Campaign for Palestinian Rights
- Email Congress: Stop Funding the Gaza Genocide – US Campaign for Palestinian Rights
- Call on Congress to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza – Americans for Justice in Palestine Action
- Call Now: Stop Genocide Against Palestinians in Gaza – Jewish Voice for Peace
If your rights are violated:
- Report racism, incitement to violence, hate speech, and censorship you experience online to 7amleh at 7or.
- Seek legal support and report violations to Palestine Legal in the US and the ELSC in Europe.