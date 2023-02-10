Ukraine: Has PM Trudeau Succumbed to Nazi Ideology?

Is The Liberal Party Supportive of Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Party Svoboda?

This report consists of three parts:

1. Canada’s House of Commons gives standing ovation to a man introduced as a Ukrainian “war hero”, later to discover that he served in the Nazi 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS. (Hindustan Times)

2. Trudeau Urged to Resign (Sky News)

3. Is Trudeau Supportive of Ukraine’s Neo-Nazi Party Svoboda? (Global Research)

Part I

Zelensky Addresses Canada’s House of Commons

“Oversight. Major Embarrassment”

“In a major embarrassment for Ottawa, the Canadian lawmakers gave a standing ovation to a man who was introduced as a war hero after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address in the House of Commons only to later realise that he had served in a Nazi unit during World War II.” (Hindustan Times)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP)

The Speaker of Canada’s House of Commons apologized Sunday for recognizing 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka as a “Ukrainian hero” before the Canadian Parliament.

Hunka served in World War II as a member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, according to a Jewish human rights group that demanded an apology.

“In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so,” Anthony Rota said in a statement.

Rota took responsibility for what was characterized as an oversight, calling the initiative “entirely my own.”

“The initiative was entirely my own, the individual in question being from my riding and having been brought to my attention,” he added, adding his “deepest apologies” to Jewish communities.

Yaroslav Hunka, right, waits for the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Ontario on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP)

Following Zelenskiy’s address in the House of Commons, Rota acknowledged Hunka, who was seated in the gallery, praising him for fighting for Ukrainian independence against the Russians. Hunka received two standing ovations from those gathered.

“At a time of rising antisemitism and Holocaust distortion, it is incredibly disturbing to see Canada’s Parliament rise to applaud an individual who was a member of a unit in the Waffen-SS, a Nazi military branch responsible for the murder of Jews and others,” the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said in a statement while demanding an apology earlier Sunday.

“An explanation must be provided as to how this individual entered the hallowed halls of Canadian Parliament and received recognition from the Speaker of the House and a standing ovation,” the group added.

Hindustan Times, September 25, 2023

Part II

Sky News: “Trudeau Urged to Resign”

What this Sky News (com.au) report conveys is that PM Trudeau was fully aware of the fact that Yaroslav Hunka was a member of the Waffen SS in the course of World War II.

This was not an oversight. Trudeau met Hunka personally prior the event.

Visibly Anthony Rota did not know who Yaroslav Hunka was. And as Speaker of the House he was requested by the Liberal government to call for a standing ovation.

This was carefully planned in advance.

Who should have apologized to the Jewish community: Anthony Rota or Prime Minister Trudeau?

But there is more than meets the eye:

“Mr Hunka was applauded for fighting against the Soviet Red Army with the “first Ukrainian division” — as the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (“Galicia”), a largely Ukrainian Nazi collaborator unit, was renamed in March 1945 as Germany was on the point of losing the war.

Following the incorporation of openly Neo-nazi units like the Azov and Aidar battalions into the Ukrainian military, the incident underlines the way the war is being used to rewrite history and rehabilitate fascist collaborators while depicting the Soviet Union as the aggressor in World War II.” (Morningstar Online)

Neither Canada’s Liberal government, nor the Opposition have addressed this issue. Why? (Above comments by Michel Chossudovsky)

Sky News Report

Part III

Is Trudeau Supportive of Ukraine’s Neo-Nazi Party Svoboda?

The issue of “the Ukrainian hero of the 14th Division Waffen SS Yaroslav Hunka” has opened up a Can of Worms, a Pandora’s box.

In a bitter irony, President Zelensky who is of Jewish Russian descent has embraced Neo-Nazism. He fully endorsed (together with Trudeau and Freeland) the standing ovation in support of Yaroslav Hunka. (See image in Part I above)

According to the Leader of the Opposition:

“Trudeau personally met and honoured the veteran of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (A Nazi Division). Liberals then arranged for this Nazi veteran to be recognized on the Floor of the House of Commons” (Pierre Poilievre, Leader the Opposition)

The leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre begs the question. Has P.M. Trudeau succumbed to Nazi ideology?

From the outset in early 2016, Trudeau’s Liberal government has been supportive of Neo-Nazi elements within the Kiev regime, including the Azov Battalion and the Svoboda Neo-Nazi Party.

Amply documented, Svoboda together with the “Right Sector” (Pravy Sektor) were actively involved in the 2014 EuroMaidan massacre.

The founders of Ukraine’s Svoboda Party are Oleh Tyahnybok and Andrij Parubiy. Both individuals have played a key role in shaping the Kiev regime on behalf of their US-NATO sponsors.

Deputy Speaker and Speaker Andriy Parubiy of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament, 2016-2019) was first received by Trudeau at the House of Commons in February 2016.

Parubiy also met up with members of Trudeau’s Cabinet including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who describes Ukraine as a “vibrant democracy”.

Chrystia Freeland’s Facebook, May 2019

Is Parubiy a “Good Guy”? Ask PM Trudeau

Parubiy describes Adolf Hitler as a true proponent of democracy:

“The speaker [Parubiy] told chat show Freedom of Speech on Ukraine’s ICTV channel (video, click to view, Ukrainian) that he had “scientifically studied” democracy and cautioned his audience “not to forget the contributions of the Fuehrer [Hitler] to the development of democracy. “The greatest man who practised direct democracy was Adolf Hitler in the 1930s,” he said. The founder of the Social National Party, now known as Svoboda, added that it was “necessary to introduce direct democracy to Ukraine, with Hitler as its torchbearer.” (ICTV Channel quoted in Britain’s Morningstar September 5, 2018 report, emphasis added)

With some exceptions, this controversial statement was not picked up by the Western press. Lies by omission.

Why? Because the Kiev regime (including its Armed Forces and National Guard) is integrated by Nazi elements which have been supported in bilateral agreements with both Canada and the US.

Parubiy has been given red carpet treatment by Western governments. He is casually portrayed as a right wing politician rather than an avowed neo-Nazi.

Embarrassment or Denial? The US Congress, Canada’s Parliament, the British Parliament, European Parliament, have invited and praised Andriy Parubiy.