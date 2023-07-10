This Year’s Nobel “Peace” Prize Scandal

Iranian women’s rights campaigner, Narges Mohammadi, deserves all the human rights prizes in the world.

However, this is what the Nobel PEACE Prize shall reward: “the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations and the abolition or reduction of standing armies and the formation and spreading of peace congresses.”

This year’s award reflects none of it. With war and rampant political militarism raging in Europe and Cold War against China, the Committee c/would not find someone who works for Nobel’s honourable will.

Instead, it again violates that will grossly. One must wonder how far the Committee can continue to deviate from its legal mandate without being investigated.

And again, NATO Norway’s Prize is totally aligned with US/NATO interests; implicitly, it endorses Washington’s harassment of Iran since its regime change in 1953 and its permanent human rights violations by suffocating primary and secondary sanctions.