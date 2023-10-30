Israel and the Myth of “Self-Defence”

by Double Down News / October 30th, 2023

If there’s blood on anyone’s hands it’s on those who say: “Israel has a right to defend itself.”

David Hearst is editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye.

DDN can be summed up by HL Mencken’s definition of the aims of good journalism: "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable." Read other articles by Double Down News, or visit Double Down News's website.

This article was posted on Monday, October 30th, 2023 at 8:30am and is filed under Apartheid, Benjamin Netanyahu, Discrimination, Gaza, Genocide, Hamas, Israel, Palestine, Racism, Video, War Crimes, Zionism.