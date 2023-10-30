Israel and the Myth of “Self-Defence”

If there’s blood on anyone’s hands it’s on those who say: “Israel has a right to defend itself.”
David Hearst is editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye.
by Double Down News / October 30th, 2023
