The Trudeau government in Canada is doing the bidding of the World Economic Forum in creating its very own online news registry aimed at “disinformation”. This is code for censorship and control. Canada is also rolling out the Online Safety Act which will protect you from nefarious truth-tellers that speak out against government propaganda.

Redacted, former Fox News anchor Clayton Morris and his wife Natali, look at the legal, social, financial, and personal issues to save the truth, preserve information, and fight propaganda. Read other articles by Redacted , or visit Redacted's website