Syrian President Returns to China after almost 20 Years
News on China No. 166
by Dongsheng News / September 30th, 2023
This week’s News on China.
• Syrian president returns to China after almost 20 years
• 19th Asian Games started in Hangzhou
• Particle accelerator to produce semiconductors
• ‘Comfort women’ film debuts in Japan
Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.