Perverting One’s Soul

Thread! Here's the real story btwn Epstein & Gates (credit to @_whitneywebb & her book "One Nation Under Blackmail"):

1) "Epstein has made many millions out of business links with the likes of @BillGates" — 2001 Evening Standard article https://t.co/o9ix1xLe7A

— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2023