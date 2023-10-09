Huawei Surpasses US Sanctions

• Huawei overcomes US sanctions
• Giant hybrid rice yields up to 9,000 kg/h
• War on pollution increases life expectancy by two years
• Chinese study reveals near-extinction of humans one million years ago
Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.