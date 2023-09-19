A Return to Masking?
by Allen Forrest / September 20th, 2023
It looks like the Trudeau government in Canada is preparing to mandate masking again, despite the science, in randomized control trials, revealing no prophylaxis effect of masking compared to non-masking against respiratory viruses.
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, is setting up a return to enforced masking of Canadians.
