“We Deny It!” “Conspiracy Theory!” Versus “The True Cause Scale”

“JFK, RFK, MLK, Jr. assassinated by their own government.”

“We deny it!”

“Conspiracy Theory!”

“Power elite of war industry in collusion with the US government (i.e., the “corpocracy”) killing hundreds of millions of people for profit, plunder, and more power.”

“We deny it!”

“Conspiracy theory!!”

“The power elite cause widespread poverty.”

“We deny it!”

“Conspiracy theory!!”

“911 tragedy was an inside job.”

“We deny it!”

“Conspiracy theory!!”

“US operates a criminal injustice system.”

“We deny it!”

“Conspiracy theory!!”

“Covid-19 was a CIA operation.”

“We deny it!”

“Conspiracy theory!!”

“US industry buys and bribes politicians’ votes.”

“We deny it!”

“Conspiracy theory!!”

“US corpocracy “dumbs down” Americans via contrived public education, mass media propaganda, etc., etc.”

“We deny it!”

“Conspiracy theory!!”

And just who is this denial and conspiracy choral group? America’s power elite, and their functionaries, that’s who! Especially the CIA. It “plausibly denies” responsibility and aims to divert attention away from its evil actions.

The True Cause Scale

Consider referring to the following “true cause scale” if you haven’t yet decided who exactly and solely is doing all the ruling, ruining, and ridding:

1. Intuition. Aka “gut feelings.”

2. Circumstantial evidence. A causes B because B is always associated with the true existence of A.

3. Eyeball evidence. If I saw what caused A, I know what caused A.

4. Hypotheses and scientific theory. Rigorous and replicable production and testing of data in attempts to discover probable causes. Relatively applicable.

5. Causal inference. A complex and sophistical statistical analysis of data to tease out probable causes. Rarely applicable.

6. Empirical, scientific evidence. Produced from the findings of testing hypotheses and causal inferences. Rarely applicable.

7. Website reports from professional investigative reporters.

I rely on 1, 2, 3, and 7!

“Plausible Deniability”

A CIA Escape Hatch

According to Douglas Valentine, author of three revealing books on the CIA based on his rare access to the agency’s officials, the CIA does not launch any clandestine operation such as engineering a bloody regime change without creating and being able to show “plausible deniability” of their actions. For example, the CIA underwrites massive killings to install friendly (i.e.. submissive) regimes in foreign countries, and then issues its plausible denials. The public is then spoon fed this fiction via the corporatized news media.

In Closing

Do not believe the plausible denials of America’s corpocracy!

Notes