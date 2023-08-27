Elephants in the Room: battered women are our sisters, mothers, friends, wives

I’m writing this because I believe truth telling — my own bearing witness to just one BWS case in Lincoln County over the course of more than a year and a half — can be instructive to the reader.

I will say upfront that the experience here in Lincoln County has been far from a bed of roses for my friend, who is young (40), and is independent, strong and intelligent. But after those years of abuse by a drunkard, and then the 911 call last year, she thought she had finally unmasked the failures she kept beating herself up for and finding some safe space from which to spend time to change.

Is it possible for an abusive man — who had intimated murdering her would be easily covered up — to be rehabilitated? Can a man be restored — a man raised by a macho father; an angry arrested-developed male vociferous in his misogyny; a violent guy; and a big-time narcissist and alcohol abuser?

This is a story in many parts, and the survivor — my friend who was both victim and psychologically connected to the abuser — is still in the process of dealing with the outfall of suffocation, then calling 911, seeing the sheriff deputies respond, witnessing her husband struggle in handcuffs, and herself appearing in front of a grand jury who indicted the accused on more than 10 charges.

That was more than 10 months ago, and as I write this, the fellow is about to be released as part of a diversionary agreement, AKA a plea agreement. He will be in Judge Sheryl Bachart’s domestic violence special court.

This is a story of unending “to be continued” phases in her life, in her family’s life and her friends’ lives.