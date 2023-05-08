Argentina Will Use the Swap with China to Pay the IMF
News on China No. 158
by Dongsheng News / August 5th, 2023
This week’s News on China.
• Argentina will pay the IMF in yuans
• Yuan overtakes the dollar in China’s bilateral trade
• Floods in the north of the country
• Cunchao, the rural soccer phenomenon
