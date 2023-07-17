What Does Happy Mean?

“Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better” is an essay by Ida Auken, a Danish member of the parliament, and published by the World Economic Forum.
War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine Norman Solomon
The Smallpox War Against the Haida Tom Swanky
Pisces Moon: The Dark Arts of Empire Douglas Valentine
Atrocity Fabrication and Its Consequences: How Fake News Shapes World Order A.B. Abrams
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
The Mercenary: A Story of Brotherhood and Terror in the Afghanistan War Jeffrey E Stern
Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange Kevin Gosztola
Barackodile Tears: Obitchuaries on the Obama Years Randy Shields
How the West Brought War to Ukraine: Understanding How U.S. and NATO Policies Led to Crisis, War, and the Risk of Nuclear Catastrophe Benjamin Abelow
by Allen Forrest / July 17th, 2023
“Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better” is an essay by Ida Auken, a Danish member of the parliament, and published by the World Economic Forum.
This article was posted on Monday, July 17th, 2023 at 7:36am and is filed under Cartoon, Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum (WEF).
All content © 2007-2023 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top