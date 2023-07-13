The Awakening

The government keeps telling us they are “guided by the science,” but this mantra does not fit the facts.
War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine Norman Solomon
The Smallpox War Against the Haida Tom Swanky
Pisces Moon: The Dark Arts of Empire Douglas Valentine
Atrocity Fabrication and Its Consequences: How Fake News Shapes World Order A.B. Abrams
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
The Mercenary: A Story of Brotherhood and Terror in the Afghanistan War Jeffrey E Stern
Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange Kevin Gosztola
Barackodile Tears: Obitchuaries on the Obama Years Randy Shields
How the West Brought War to Ukraine: Understanding How U.S. and NATO Policies Led to Crisis, War, and the Risk of Nuclear Catastrophe Benjamin Abelow
by Allen Forrest / July 13th, 2023
The government keeps telling us they are “guided by the science,” but this mantra does not fit the facts.
This article was posted on Thursday, July 13th, 2023 at 8:26am and is filed under Cartoon, COVID-19.
All content © 2007-2023 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top