NYC Pizzerias Get a Slice of Carbon Reductionism

You may or may not like pizza. You may not eat it for health reasons or personal dietary reasons. I’m not here right now to debate anyone’s eating choices.

Rather, I wanna comment on an article sent to me by a friend/subscriber named Lucine: “NYC Bans Delicious Pizza for Climate Change”

Once again, the Powers That Shouldn’t Be are making moves on their threat: “You will have nothing and you will be happy.”

The latest target is the wood- and coal-fired ovens used to make a specific and popular type of pizza.

We’re told we must sacrifice this process and this pizza in the name of fighting climate change.

We’re told this by people with private jets and murderous agendas.

We’re told this by carbon reductionists.

They preach the gospel of climate change, cast us as sinners, and use “science” to prove that we and we alone must repent.

In an attempt to keep us living in fear, they cleverly reduce the planet’s environmental crises down to one evil word: carbon.

Such reductionism guarantees (among other things):

Skewed “science” in the name of creating “consensus”

The primary profit-driven structures that threaten the health of our eco-system will remain intact

The blame is passed onto the “useless eaters” to keep them/us better monitored and controlled

Flawed “solutions” will keep us in an allegedly “constant” state of alleged “crisis”

Before anyone starts quoting chapter and verse from the 97 percent (or whatever) “experts” who say this or that about climate change, remember what the “experts” have sold us in the past, re: tobacco products, lobotomies and other so-called medical advancements [sic], GMOs, nuclear safety, DDT, vaccines, mercury fillings, and on and on and on.

Contemplate how many “experts” showed “consensus” on topics like masks, lockdowns, distancing, Remdesivir, intubation, Ivermectin, and mRNA jabs in the past three years.

If corporate science is clearly and inherently corrupt, why would any skeptic accept corporate climate science at face value?

To bring it back to getting a good New York slice: It doesn’t matter what you think of pizza. What matters is that we defend ourselves against the madness of the Parasite Class and their blatant, lethal, 24/7 lies.

So, if you are an NYC pizza lover, go enjoy a wood-fired slice or two today! But either way, do not let the enemy take control of your mind.

Keep yer guard up…