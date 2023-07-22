No Child Was Safe around Allen Ginsberg and William S. Burroughs

Anyone watching Sound of Freedom might wonder how such evil has become so embedded in human culture. One method involves the world of “entertainment” and the individuals we’re conditioned to view as heroes.

For example, below you will find a brief glimpse at two writers who enjoy places of honor in the American literary canon.

Trigger warning: Please don’t keep reading if you wish to avoid discussions of deviant and criminal behavior.

Click here to learn more about Allen Ginsberg than you probably know now:

Allen Ginsberg: poet, writer, artist, activist, teacher… and pedophile

MICKEY Z. JUNE 20, 2022

When you think of the iconic Beat Generation poet Allen Ginsberg, what comes to mind? His poem, Howl? His appearance in a legendary Bob Dylan video? What about his omnipresence in a vast array of protests, marches, etc.? Or could it be the fact that Ginsburg — hero of radicals, outcasts, and rebels everywhere — was a member of North American Man/Boy Lov…

Read full story

Moving on to another renowned Beat writer, William S. Burroughs is often called one of the greatest and most influential writers of the 20th century, most notably by Norman Mailer who deemed Burroughs to be, “The only American novelist living today who may conceivably be possessed by genius.”

Side note: Norman Mailer also once declared, “A little bit of rape is good for a man’s soul.”

According to the always reliable Wikipedia: “William Seward Burroughs II (February 5, 1914 – August 2, 1997) was an American writer and visual artist, widely considered a primary figure of the Beat Generation and a major postmodern author who influenced popular culture and literature.”

Curiously, they left out the words pedophile or hebephile. Perhaps some enterprising soul out there will add something like this excerpt (from a 1955 letter written by Burroughs in Tangiers and addressed to Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac) to Burroughs’ Wiki page:

The Italian school is just opposite, and I stand for hours watching the boys with my 8-power field glasses. Curious feeling of projecting myself, like I was standing over there with the boys, invisible earthbound ghost, torn with disembodied lust. They wear shorts, and I can see the goose pimples on their legs in the chill of the morning, count the hairs. Did I ever tell you about the time Marv and I paid two Arab kids sixty cents to watch them screw each other — we demanded semen too, no half-assed screwing. So I asked Marv: ‘Do you think they will do it?’ and he says: ‘I think so. They are hungry.’ They did it. Made me feel sorta like a dirty old man…”

Contrary to the protestations of the swooning Left, none of the above is edgy or underground. It’s not trenchant or innovative. It’s criminal, predatory, and pathological.

To discuss Burroughs as a “culturally influential” icon and canonize his work without mentioning his sexual assaults on children (and his open celebration of such heinous crimes) is to support and sustain the rampant, ever-increasing pedophile culture.

We talk and talk and talk about the horrific state of human culture, then talk some more about what needs to be changed. We go round and round in our ever-tightening circles.

But when will we dig deeper — as deep as we can possibly go — to begin comprehending the many ways diabolical power manifests and the many ways we each choose to ignore and/or support it in one way or another?