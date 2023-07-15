NATO Lies, Jabs & Fries, Child Traffickers Rise, and a Man Steals a Woman’s Prize

As most compare Putin to Hitler, turn a blind eye to the U.S. sending cluster bombs to Zelenskyy the grifter, and witness the latest madness about Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), please remember:

During the 1990 discussions to re-unify East and West Germany, the Western parties sought to defuse Moscow’s fears that a reunified state in the heart of Europe would present a threat to the Soviet Union.

Mikhail Gorbachev only accepted German reunification — over which the Soviet Union had a legal right to veto — because he received assurances that NATO would not expand after he withdrew his forces from Eastern Europe.

These assurances came from folks like President George H.W. Bush, West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the CIA Director Robert Gates, French President Francois Mitterrand, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, British Prime Minister John Major, and NATO secretary-general Manfred Woerner.

In February, Bush’s secretary of state, James Baker, assured his Soviet counterpart, Eduard Shevardnadze, that in a post-Cold War Europe NATO would no longer be belligerent — “less of a military organization, much more of a political one, would have no need for independent capability.”

Nonetheless, Baker promised Shevardnadze “iron-clad guarantees that NATO’s jurisdiction or forces would not move eastward”. On the same day in Moscow, he famously told the Soviet General Secretary that the alliance would not move “one inch to the east”.

The following day, February 10, 1990, Helmut Kohl, the future chancellor of a united Germany, repeated the same thought to Gorbachev, even as they disagreed on other issues. “We believe that NATO should not expand the sphere of its activity. We have to find a reasonable resolution. I correctly understand the security interests of the Soviet Union, and I realize that you, Mr. General Secretary, and the Soviet leadership will have to clearly explain what is happening to the Soviet people,” Kohl said.

The promises not to expand NATO only lasted until 1997, however, when Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary were invited into the alliance. In total, 13 Eastern European states have become NATO members since then.

Remember when this happened, in the name of public health [sic]?

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice quietly removed content on child sex trafficking from its website earlier this year.

More details here:

The Conservative Compass

DOJ Removes ALL Mention of Minors on Human Trafficking Website and Documentation

In a recent development that has sparked concerns and raised eyebrows, the Department of Justice (DOJ) made significant revisions to its webpage on child sex trafficking, specifically removing sections related to international and domestic cases. These changes, which occurred in late May, have drawn attention amid discussions surrounding President Joe B…

Read more

2 days ago · 1 like · Dallas Ludlum

Dude looks a like a lady?

It’s a form of reality collapse to incrementally discover that no one in power can be trusted and they’ve been lying to you about everything.

But it’s also a source of incredible self-empowerment.

In other words, each and every one of us is well-positioned to take part in creating the most important social changes ever imagined.

How lucky are we? We’ve been trusted with the most vital mission of all time: survival and redemption.