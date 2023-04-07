Pre-1776, Americans sought independence from the British. Nowadays, there is a call for independence from the corporate globalists/vaccinators.
If Paul Revere Were Alive Today
What warning would he be shouting?
by Allen Forrest / July 4th, 2023
