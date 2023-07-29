Humanity Forsaken

I have written ad nauseam about experts’ predictions of one form or another of Doomsday later this century, less than three generations away. I have made appeals for super rich people whose wealth was not ill-begotten to fund my comprehensive strategy to end war and human misery while emphasizing that I had no financial interest and would play the role of a non-paid consultant in the background. This brief article shares with readers the deafening and deadening silence that met me.

Spurned by the Super Rich

I got the idea to beg the super-rich from Ralph Nader’s book promoting that very supplication. Well, Mr. Nader, we were both hoodwinked!

Warren Buffett: I mailed one of my books and a plea for funding to this investor. No reply.

Bill Gates: Ditto for this internet whiz.

Elon Musk. Ditto for this creative genius.

Patriotic Millionaires. Ditto for this group who would probably not know the true definition of patriotism if it walked into their office: “My country, please do right and no wrong.”

Spurned by “No Good Organizations”

I once wrote an article describing my THOROUGH research of non-governmental organizations, or NGOs for short. I concluded that they existed to get “hush money” from our government members of the corrupt corpocracy.

Apparently because of my wishful thinking and despite the damming evidence from my own research, this last April 1 I contacted three NGOs I had hoped would join in a consortium to replace the corpocracy with a true democracy:

Code Pink, World Beyond War (WBR), and USS Liberty Veterans

Here are excerpts from my proposal:

A PROPOSAL FOR LAUNCHING THE U.S. DEMOCRACY CORPS AND ITS LEGIONNAIRES

WHY?

TO SAVE HUMANITY FROM DOOMSDAY!

THE DOOMSDAY CLOCK IS WARNING US!

THE POWER ELITE OF AMERICA’S CORPOCRACY ARE LEADING HUMANITY TO DOOMSDAY LATER THIS CENTURY IF NOT SOONER.

WHAT?

THE USDC AND ITS LEGIONNAIRES WOULD BE A VIRTUAL ORGANIZATION.

THERE WOULD BE A CHAIRPERSON, A STEERING COUNCIL, A STRATEGIC PLAN WITH A BUDGET, AND RECRUITED MEMBERS DRAWN FROM AT LEAST 17 SEGMENTS OF AMERICA’S DISSIDENTS AND FROM EXISTING NGO’S DEDICATED TO ENDING WAR AND POVERTY.

HOW?

BY PEACEFULLY REMOVING THE MANY “PROPS” THE POWER ELITE RELY ON TO KEEP AND STRENGTHEN THEIR POWER.

YOU?

ARE YOU READY TO START?

IF SO, PLEASE DO SO!

REFERENCE

ACHILLES HEEL OF PUBLIC ENEMY NO. 1

BY GARY BRUMBACK, KDP, JUNE 25, 2021

My 1st e-mail to you was on April Fools’ Day, strictly a coincidence. My proposal is deadly serious about a deadly matter.

Some examples of what one or more wealthy benefactors could do:

Buy out a small war contractor and turn swords into ploughshares.

Buy out or create for mainstream media a major newspaper, a TV network, etc. to give Americans the true history and current events.

Buy millions of WBW’s billboards and erect everywhere.

Buy and distribute millions of Code Pinks posters such as the brilliant “Arms are for hugging”).

Buy millions of positive, beneficial items from “smile. amazon.com that benefits USS Liberty Veterans organization.

Buy out the major sports organizations such as the NFL.

Fund and institute Contract for American Renewal to create and support a new, winnable and honest political party [see p 41 and 78 in my book, Achilles Heel of Public Enemy No. 1. KDP, June 25, 2021).

These three organizations never even gave me the courtesy of a reply!

In Closing

Humanity will someday go to Hell. Unfortunately, only a minuscule portion will deserve to go there! And you know whom I mean!

ENDNOTES