Congressional Investigation Reveals Top-Secret Evidence of Crashed “Alien” Spacecraft

(and their non-human occupants)

On July 26, 2023, as the House Subcommittee on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) continued its ongoing hearings, several witnesses with sound scientific and military background testified to the frequent sightings of strange flying objects that “defy the laws of physics as we know them.” One highly credible witness, not at liberty to disclose the full facts, nonetheless informed the Committee of the discovery of crash-sites in which “non-biologics”– evidently the remains of non-human occupants of these craft–had been identified:

Committee members were thunderstruck: had the combined armed forces and intelligence agencies hidden this astounding discovery from the American citizenry? And why? Clearly a widespread conspiracy, impervious to media investigation, had long been operative.

The U.S. House of Representatives, confronting their oversight responsibility in the event of sudden threats to national security, established this special Subcommittee precisely for this purpose. Many pilots, civilian and military, have in recent months been spotting unknown aerial objects with erratic flight “behavior.”

To my mind, this conspiracy may well have begun in the aftermath of the now-declassified file on the “Roswell incident.” It is self-evident that “alien” beings, commonly referred to as “extra-terrestrials,” must have arrived quite a long time ago to our unexceptional Solar system, one among thousands of such systems astronomically detectable just a few “light-years” away. Moreover, who can doubt that, given the extraordinary technological advances of Homo sapiens inhabiting what astronomer Carl Sagan called our “tiny blue dot” (that is, from the perspective of a NASA probe in our outer planets), that these highly intelligent beings wisely chose to investigate our possibly threatening activities.

And it is only logical that their crafts have an as yet unknown propulsive force, allowing them to travel at the optimal speed of 186,000 miles per second (yes, “the speed-of-light!”). Moreover, extrapolating further, one can justifiably conclude that such astounding spacecraft are most likely to have originated from a planet within the Star System closest to ours, Proxima Centauri. Therefore, these remarkable beings, having chosen our planet (out of countless thousands of others) as an urgent destination, were quite willing, given their incredible achievement of the maximal velocity possible in the universe, to devote some 3.2 earth-years of their time to arrive at our designated planet.

All I can say is: we must be mighty important in this infinite Universe of ours! The scientifically qualified experts who have patriotically testified to the Subcommittee this week are no doubt dedicated to resisting any threat, no matter how mysterious, to our national security. And they clearly are already hard at work, using our most advanced technological-analytical systems, to identify the exact nature–and intent–of these alien visitors. Our intelligence agencies, both military and CIA/NSA/DSA, are to be commended for their “top-secret” policy, thereby avoiding the massive panic of the entire citizenry that would naturally occur if the real facts finally were revealed.

The scientific teams, continuing to work in secrecy since as early as 1948, have still to solve certain unsettling puzzles (beyond merely the purpose of these “ETs”). Why, clearly exhibiting the fastest velocity and navigation scientifically possible in the universe (according to Einstein), do these incredible vehicles, once attaining the lower strata of our tiny’s planet atmosphere, commonly crash? Moreover, conducting their top-secret analyses of the perplexingly flimsy construction evident in the slipshod debris found at the crash-sites, NASA-affiliated scientists specializing in aerodynamics and spacecraft construction have, according to a “reliable source,” adhered to their original, 50-year old explanation: metal fatigue.