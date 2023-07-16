China Railway Completes 453 km/h Train Tests

News on China No. 155

by Dongsheng News / July 16th, 2023

This week’s News on China.

• CATL develops and researches electric batteries in Germany
• More support measures for the real estate sector
• Clean energy targets achieved 5 years ahead of schedule
• China Railway completes 453 km/h train tests

