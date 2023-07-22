This week’s News on China.
• US companies call for end to sanctions on China
• China’s GDP grows 5.5% in the first half of 2023
• China plans to reach the Moon in 2030
• Shijiazhuang: City of Rock
War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine Norman Solomon
The Smallpox War Against the Haida Tom Swanky
Pisces Moon: The Dark Arts of Empire Douglas Valentine
Atrocity Fabrication and Its Consequences: How Fake News Shapes World Order A.B. Abrams
The Magickal Enchantment of Materialism: Why Marxists Need Neopaganism Paperback Bruce Lerro
The Mercenary: A Story of Brotherhood and Terror in the Afghanistan War Jeffrey E Stern
Guilty of Journalism: The Political Case Against Julian Assange Kevin Gosztola
Barackodile Tears: Obitchuaries on the Obama Years Randy Shields
How the West Brought War to Ukraine: Understanding How U.S. and NATO Policies Led to Crisis, War, and the Risk of Nuclear Catastrophe Benjamin Abelow
News on China No. 156
by Dongsheng News / July 22nd, 2023
This week’s News on China.
• US companies call for end to sanctions on China
• China’s GDP grows 5.5% in the first half of 2023
• China plans to reach the Moon in 2030
• Shijiazhuang: City of Rock
This article was posted on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 at 8:00am and is filed under China, Economy/Economics, Sanctions, Science, Video.
All content © 2007-2023 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top