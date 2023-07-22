China Plans to Reach the Moon in 2030

News on China No. 156

by Dongsheng News / July 22nd, 2023

This week’s News on China.

• US companies call for end to sanctions on China
• China’s GDP grows 5.5% in the first half of 2023
• China plans to reach the Moon in 2030
• Shijiazhuang: City of Rock

