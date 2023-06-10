US Calls China “Aggressive”

News on China No. 150

by Dongsheng News / June 10th, 2023

This week’s News on China video, presented by Tings Chak.

• US calls China “aggressive”
• Suez Canal investments
• Multinational pharmaceuticals in China
• History of bicycles in China

Dongsheng (Eastern Voices) is an international collective of researchers interested in Chinese politics and society. The interest in China is growing everywhere. Yet most of the available news and analysis outside China is produced by corporate media from the Global North. Dongsheng provides access to Chinese perspectives. Read other articles by Dongsheng News, or visit Dongsheng News's website.

This article was posted on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:20am and is filed under Bicycles, China, Egypt, Pharmaceuticals, United States, Video.