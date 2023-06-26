To Dissident Voice Contributors, Readers, and Friends

I’m back!!!

It’s been a long time since I last edited submissions. Having suffered what was described as “a major heart attack” on December 12, followed by several weeks in hospital, and recuperation at home, I feel confident that I can put my cardiac adventure behind me and carry on — a little more cautious, perhaps, but carry on nonetheless.

As some of you already know, I saw my cardiologist on June 12. He beamed upon me and proclaimed “I fixed your heart.” I could only beam back and utter a fervent “thank you”. I floated home following the clinic visit. “I fixed your heart!” Four words that will forever soothe this apprehensive soul.

I want to thank those of you who sent emails inquiring about my health and offering your best wishes. Hearing from you made such a huge difference and brought so much comfort. I want to especially thank DV’s part-time editor, Barbara MacLean, for her long distance support and generosity. Thank you, Barbara!!

And HUGE thanks to Kim Petersen, DV’s former co-editor, for his excellent work in keeping DV going. Thank you, Kim!!

And now it’s back to work!!! Yeah!!!