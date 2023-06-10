The Vaccine Hesitant
Who got it right?
by Allen Forrest / June 10th, 2023
Contrary to the vaccine hesitant crowd, retired professor Noam Chomsky opined, “People who refuse to accept vaccines, I think the right response for them is not to force them to, but rather to insist that they be isolated. If people decide, ‘I am willing to be a danger to the community by refusing to vaccinate,’ they should say then, ‘Well, I also have the decency to isolate myself.'”
