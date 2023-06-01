

In 2022, we partnered with Al-Haq, Bisan Center for Research and Development, and Mind the Gap consortium to visually depict effect of Israeli spyware and how technologies that uphold Israeli apartheid ripple outward to impact communities thousands of miles away from Palestine.

Join us as we put a spotlight on “the Pegasus Effect”––or how the captive Palestinian population has been used by the Israeli cyber industry as a laboratory for research and development, with global human rights consequences — at RightsCon, the leading summit on human rights in the digital age. The deadline to register for a virtual ticket is June 2.

SESSION DETAILS AND HOW TO JOIN:

When: Tuesday, Jun 6, 2023 at 6:00 pm Palestine/11:00 am ET

Session Description:

The session examines the Pegasus spyware tool, a product of Israeli cyber company NSO group, and explores the implications of this Israeli surveillance industry on human rights.