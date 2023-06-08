Politically Conditioned Funding in Palestine

Funder or Censor?

by Visualizing Palestine / June 8th, 2023

Over the last two decades, funding in Palestine has become tied to ever-increasing restrictive conditions that are used to control and limit Palestinian civil society. We partnered with Al- Shabaka and Badil to produce the visual illustrating how restrictive funding supports Israeli colonial policies, depoliticizes Palestinian society, criminalizes resistance to Israeli colonization, and thwarts Palestinian aspirations for self-determination. We created this visual to serve Palestinian organizations that are engaging with donors toward the creation of less harmful, more liberatory funding models.

Visualizing Palestine is the intersection of communication, social sciences, technology, design and urban studies for social justice. Visualizing Palestine uses creative visuals to describe a factual rights-based narrative of Palestine/Israel. Read other articles by Visualizing Palestine, or visit Visualizing Palestine's website.

This article was posted on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 5:54am and is filed under Activism, BDS (Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement), Nakba, Narrative, Palestine.