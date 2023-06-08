Politically Conditioned Funding in Palestine

Funder or Censor?

Over the last two decades, funding in Palestine has become tied to ever-increasing restrictive conditions that are used to control and limit Palestinian civil society. We partnered with Al- Shabaka and Badil to produce the visual illustrating how restrictive funding supports Israeli colonial policies, depoliticizes Palestinian society, criminalizes resistance to Israeli colonization, and thwarts Palestinian aspirations for self-determination. We created this visual to serve Palestinian organizations that are engaging with donors toward the creation of less harmful, more liberatory funding models.