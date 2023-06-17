Daniel Ellsberg: Rest in Power & Peace

by Mickey Z. / June 17th, 2023

Daniel Ellsberg has died at the age of 92. For those not fully familiar with his significance, I’ll reshare something I wrote six months ago:

Never forget the Pentagon Papers & the importance of brave resistance now

Mickey Z.
December 9, 2022

“The Pentagon Papers are mesmerizing, not as documentation of the history of the U.S. war in Indochina, but as insight into the minds of the men who planned and executed it.” (Arundhati Roy) On June 13, 1971, the New York Times published an article by Neil Sheehan called, “Vietnam Archive: Pentagon Study Traces 3 Decades of Growing U.S. Involvement.” It …

