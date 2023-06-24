Civil War in Russia? Wagner Troops Rebellion

Coup attempt in Russia.
Judge Andrew P. Napolitano was Fox News’ Senior Judicial Analyst from 1997 to 2021. He is nationally known for watching and reporting on the government as it takes liberty and property. The Judge is the author of nine books on the U.S. Constitution, two of which have been New York Times Best Sellers. Read other articles by Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom.
This article was posted on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 8:32am and is filed under CIA, Coup, M16, Militarism, Russia, Ukraine, Video, Vladimir Putin.