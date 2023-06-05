Career Corruption Prosecutor in Moldova and in EU Quits Moldovan Gov’t., Saying It’s Too Corrupt

The Moldovan Stanislav Pavlovschi, a former judge at the European Court of Human Rights, whom the current Government of Moldova then appointed as Minister of Justice, quit that post two weeks later and joined the newly formed Dignity and Truth Platform Party. At the time of his resignation from the Justice Ministry in 2019, he said, “I identified several personal incompatibilities, which, unfortunately, according to the Constitution of the Republic of Moldova make my activity impossible as a Member of the Government. … I remain committed to the democratic and pro-European values, promoted by the Dignity and Truth Platform, and I will continue to promote them in the position of the deputy chairman of the Political Party Dignity and Truth Platform.” Of course, that was in 2019.

Now, in a news-report by Kit Klarenberg at The Gray Zone, Mr. Pavlovschi is quoted as saying: “Moldova now is governed by the US Ambassador. … He is practically governing Moldova at this particular stage. You have hundreds of consultants for the EU … working for each and every ministry here in Moldova. So it is under very, very strict control on the part of the EU.”

There is extensive history behind this. And it explains why the U.S. Government sub-contracts to the EU the political control over Moldova. (Ukraine had been treated the same way.) Richard J. Aldrich’s 2003 The Hidden Hand says, on page 366, about the CIA’s American Committee for a United Europe:

ACUE, more than any other American front organization of the Cold War, was a direct creature of the leading lights of the CIA. Indeed, it was so replete with famous CIA figures that its ‘front’ was very thin. Its early years seemed to have formed something of a laboratory for figures such as [Bill] Donovan, [Allen] Dulles, [Walter] Bedell Smith and [Tom] Braden, before they moved on to other projects in the mid-1950s. Over its first three years of operations, 1949-51, ACUE received $384,650, the majority being dispersed to Europe. This was a large sum, but from 1952 ACUE began to spend such sums annually. The total budget for the period 1949-60 amounted to approximately $4 million. As the quantity of money flowing across the Atlantic began to increase, ACUE opened a local Paris office to monitor more closely groups that had received grants. By 1956, the flood of increased funding was prompting fears among the Directors of ACUE that its work would be publicly exposed. … The emerging European Economic Community (EEC) and the growing Western intelligence community overlapped to a considerable degree. This is underlined by the creation of the Bilderberg Group, an informal and secretive transatlantic council of key decision-makers [representatives of the billionaires who controlled U.S. and U.S.-allied international corporations]. Bilderberg was founded by Joseph Retinger and Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands in 1952 in response to the rise of anti-Americanism in Europe. … Retinger secured support from Averell Harriman, David Rockefeller and Walter Bedell Smith. The formation of the American wing of Bilderberg was entrusted to Eisenhower’s psychological warfare chief, C.D. Jackson, and the funding for the first meeting, held at the Hotel de Bilderberg in Holland in 1954, was provided by the CIA.

Funds for these CIA operations came not only from the U.S. Treasury but from private sources, America’s super-rich, and, also from organized gangsters, as was revealed in the 1998 classic by Alexander Cockburn and Jeffrey St. Clair, Whiteout: The CIA, Drugs and the Press. This off-the-books funding comes from narcotics kingpins throughout the world, as protection-money, which is essential to keep them in business. So, the EU was financially fueled from all of these sources, and, basically, was a bribing-operation (to end up getting the ‘right’ people into the EU’s Parliament, etc.), in addition to be receiving funds from what might be considered idealistic philanthropic donors (because the dream of a united Europe had long preceded the grubby version of it that the CIA created for Europeans).

The EU was a Cold War operation, from its very start. It remains that to the present day.

Ambrose Evans-Pritchard of UK’s Telegraph newspaper issued two important articles about this, the first being his 19 September 2000 “Euro-federalists financed by US spy chiefs”:

DECLASSIFIED American government documents show that the US intelligence community ran a campaign in the Fifties and Sixties to build momentum for a united Europe. It funded and directed the European federalist movement. … One memorandum, dated July 26, 1950, gives instructions for a campaign to promote a fully fledged European parliament. It is signed by Gen William J Donovan, head of the American wartime Office of Strategic Services, precursor of the CIA. The documents were found by Joshua Paul, a researcher at Georgetown University in Washington. They include files released by the US National Archives. Washington’s main tool for shaping the European agenda was the American Committee for a United Europe, created in 1948. The chairman was Donovan, ostensibly a private lawyer by then. The vice-chairman was Allen Dulles, the CIA director in the Fifties. The board included Walter Bedell Smith, the CIA’s first director, and a roster of ex-OSS figures and officials who moved in and out of the CIA. The documents show that ACUE financed the European Movement, the most important federalist organisation in the post-war years. In 1958, for example, it provided 53.5 per cent of the movement’s funds. The European Youth Campaign, an arm of the European Movement, was wholly funded and controlled by Washington. The Belgian director, Baron Boel, received monthly payments into a special account. When the head of the European Movement, Polish-born Joseph Retinger, bridled at this degree of American control and tried to raise money in Europe, he was quickly reprimanded. The leaders of the European Movement — Retinger, the visionary Robert Schuman and the former Belgian prime minister Paul-Henri Spaak — were all treated as hired hands by their American sponsors. The US role was handled as a covert operation. ACUE’s funding came from the Ford and Rockefeller foundations as well as business groups with close ties to the US government.

Then, on 27 April 2016, he bannered “The European Union always was a CIA project, as Brexiteers discover” and reported:

It was Washington that drove European integration in the late 1940s, and funded it covertly under the Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon administrations. … The US has relied on the EU ever since as the anchor to American regional interests alongside NATO. … It is odd that this magisterial 1000-page study found only a French-language publisher. [Roussel’s Jean Monnet. The French Wikipedia’s article on Roussel says “En 1995, il écrit une biographie consacrée à Jean Monnet2 qui reçoit le prix de l’Essai de l’Académie française, le prix Guizot, et le prix européen de l’histoire.” Despite all of those awards, the work is little-known, even in France.] Nor are many aware of declassified documents from the State Department archives showing that US intelligence funded the European movement secretly for decades, and worked aggressively behind the scenes to push Britain into the project. … [The CIA] treated some of the EU’s ‘founding fathers’ as hired hands, and actively prevented them finding alternative funding that would have broken reliance on Washington. … The American ‘deep state’ was in up to its neck. …

Since that newspaper (like all major news-media in the U.S. and in its vassal-nations are) is both neoliberal and neoconservative, the neoconservative Pritchard approved of all this. He did it by saying: “There is nothing particularly wicked about this. The US acted astutely in the context of the Cold War. The political reconstruction of Europe was a roaring success.” However, obviously, no authentic democracy can exist in a nation that’s governed by means of deceiving its public; nor can any democracy be an empire, either the imperialistic nation itself, or one of its vassal-nations, because that’s merely “Deep State” rule, behind the scenes, by its billionaires — an aristocracy, and not a democracy, which reigns there. Though all of the country’s major news-media will support the aristocracy — since they’ll all be owned by the aristocracy — anyone who calls it a ‘democracy’ is transparently a fool or a liar, because it’s an aristocracy, which is the opposite. In fact, the CIA built today’s Europe on the basis of hiring ‘ex’-Nazis and ‘ex’-Fascists there.

Nowadays, some of America’s billionaires are bypassing the taxpayer-funded CIA, State Department, etc., in order to control European nations — and even the EU itself — directly, by hiring consultants to rate and evaluate each of the members of the European Parliament, in order to determine which ones need to be replaced and which ones need to receive increased campaign-funding. For example, one of these reports for George Soros, that leaked online, was the 119-page study, “Reliable allies in the European Parliament (2014 – 2019)”, which described and listed each one of them. And, too, there was the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, who on 27 January 2014, received by phone the instructions from Obama’s planner of the coup in Ukraine, Victoria Nuland, on how to complete the coup and make it “stick”, and whom to place at the head of Ukraine’s government when it would be completed (“Yats” or “Yatsenyuk”) which did become successfully completed exactly a month later.

Unlike in former eras, when the billionaires were the large land-owners and got from the Monarch formal titles of Nobility and were quite open about the supremacist character of their Government, and the public were called “subjects” instead of “citizens,” the terminology has changed, though the reality has not. Nowadays they don’t even publicly declare their international dictatorship to be an “Empire,” and rule itself is entirely behind-the scenes by the billionaires by means of their millions of hired agents whose performance is being constantly monitored by or on behalf of their patrons, the groups of billionaires that are funding their careers. And so the aristocracy continues, but the terminology has changed in order to fool the public that they live in a “democracy.”

So: what Pavlovschi now is saying is that the corruption comes from the U.S. Government, by way of the EU.