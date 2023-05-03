What the Government Wants
by Allen Forrest / May 3rd, 2023
“FDA sued by prominent docs over suppression of ivermectin to treat COVID ”
“Ivermectin: Australian regulator bans drug as Covid treatment after sharp rise in prescriptions”
“Health Canada warns against using anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19“
