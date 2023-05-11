UN Must Investigate U.S. Role in Moïse Assassination

The Haiti/Americas Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and BAP member organization, MOLEGHAF, request the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) launch a serious and in-depth investigation into the assassination of former Haitian de facto President Jovenel Moïse. We demand to know the truth concerning U.S. and other foreign countries’ complicity in plotting to kill Moïse, as well as to assassinate activists and ordinary Haitian citizens.

The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) recently published information based on newly obtained evidence from the ongoing U.S. prosecution of the alleged assassins. It reveals the seeming complicity of foreign embassies in Haiti, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Taiwan.

The Haiti/Americas Team and MOLEGHAF, in addition, strongly denounce the recent U.S. attempts to have Brazil lead another military invasion and the occupation of Haiti. We also denounce efforts by defense contractor Wesley Clark to work with the unelected and illegitimate Ariel Henry to organize a paramilitary group in Haiti to “rival [Russia’s] Wagner Group.” The Haiti/Americas Team and MOLEGHAF are against Haiti being used as a geopolitical chess piece for the United States’ new Cold War ambitions.

BAP has always insisted the “crisis” in Haiti is a crisis of imperialism . In the past, the UNSC has served U.S. and Western imperialism’s interest by leading and supporting various unpopular UN missions in Haiti. We argue the UNSC has the responsibility to the Haitian people to investigate the role of foreign governments in destabilizing Haiti and creating a threat to international peace. But, more importantly, the international community has a responsibility to respect the sovereignty of the Haitian people and uphold the principle that the Haitian people and nation have the right to self-determination.