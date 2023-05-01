Spot the Individual





Extracts from a 2 March 2023 study by Kisielinski, Wagner, Hirsch, Klosterhalfen, and Prescher, “Possible toxicity of chronic carbon dioxide exposure associated with face mask use, particularly in pregnant women, children and adolescents – A scoping review,”:

Introduction

During the SARS-CoV-2-pandemic, face masks have become one of the most important ubiquitous factors affecting human breathing. It increases the resistance and dead space volume leading to a re-breathing of CO2. So far, this phenomenon and possible implications on early life has not been evaluated in depth….

Discussion

There is a possible negative impact risk by imposing extended mask mandates especially for vulnerable subgroups.