Spot the Individual

by Allen Forrest / May 1st, 2023


 
Extracts from a 2 March 2023 study by Kisielinski, Wagner, Hirsch, Klosterhalfen, and Prescher, “Possible toxicity of chronic carbon dioxide exposure associated with face mask use, particularly in pregnant women, children and adolescents – A scoping review,”:

Introduction
During the SARS-CoV-2-pandemic, face masks have become one of the most important ubiquitous factors affecting human breathing. It increases the resistance and dead space volume leading to a re-breathing of CO2. So far, this phenomenon and possible implications on early life has not been evaluated in depth….

Discussion
There is a possible negative impact risk by imposing extended mask mandates especially for vulnerable subgroups.

