No WWII No Victory Parade in Moscow and No War in Ukraine Today If the West Had Not Rearmed Germany!

May 9! Moscow Celebrates Victory Over Nazi Germany’s Invasion, but with incomprehensibly little or no public condemnation of American corporations having earlier heavily rearmed Hitler’s Nazi Germany as British and French armies stood down in cooperation and in violation of the Versailles Treaty’s prohibition of German rearmament.

With the world of the plundering Colonial Powers deep in the chaos of the Great Depression, a disastrous failure of rule by the banks of the capitalist countries and the United States internally threatened by local organizations of socialists and communists, US capital flowed into weaponizing Nazis.

The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics Was Seen as a Model for Revolutionaries Everywhere

Except for the socialist Soviet Union, the suffering engendered by the Great Depression was world-wide. Between 1929 and 1932, worldwide gross domestic product (GDP) fell by an estimated 15%. Meanwhile, the prospering revolutionary Soviet Union had become an inspiration and model for revolutionary organizing against capitalism and colonialism across the world. By 1928, the Soviet Union had made an amazingly rapid recovery from the ravages of the First World War and from a horrible war on the domestic front promoted by invasions of twelve capitalist nations. However, its agricultural production had not recovered from war’s devastation and there were still terrible famines throughout the 1930s.

There is an awesome amount of documented history about Hitler’s prostate and weak Nazi Germany having been rearmed by US Corporations for War on Russia.

America’s Wealthy Put Their Money Where Hitler’s Mouth Was

By their intense investing and joint venturing to arm Germany to the teeth, America’s wealthy were, albeit mostly silently, showing a positive attitude regarding Hitler’s announced hatred of what he believed to be the world’s two evils, communism and Judaism.

So why had Soviet leaders and writers — even during the onslaught of much vile, unfair and unfounded anti-Soviet propaganda during the Cold War after the Second World War — never managed to hold the Western colonizing powers, the United States in particular, responsible for the Second World War in having rearmed Germany, intending (as Hitler had threatened) the destruction of the USSR? This has remained a mystery to this archival research peoples historian, all efforts contacting various well known historians in the field of recent Russian history in the US, and some in Russia notwithstanding. All the investments and joint venturing of US (and European) corporations building up Hitler’s Wehrmacht to the world’s number one military in only six years are documented in both business and tax records of US, Germany and other nations, and are in great part documented on the Internet with quite comprehensive statistics, a modest but indicting amount of which are presented in this article.

Below are excepts from British American scholar Anthony B. Sutton’s Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler, Chapter One – “Wall Street Paves the Way for Hitler.” (Anthony Sutton was a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973.) and an economics professor at California State University, Los Angeles.)

The contribution made by American capitalism to German war preparations before 1940 can only be described as phenomenal. It was certainly crucial to German military capabilities. For instance, in 1934 Germany produced domestically only 300,000 tons of natural petroleum products and less than 800,000 tons of synthetic gasoline. Yet, ten years later in World War II, after transfer of the Standard Oil of New Jersey hydrogenation patents and technology to I.G. Farben, Germany produced about 6 1/2 million tons of oil — of which 85 percent was synthetic oil using the Standard Oil hydrogenation process.

Germans were brought to Detroit to learn the techniques of specialized production of components, and of straight-line assembly. The techniques learned in Detroit were eventually used to construct the dive-bombing Stukas. I.G. Farben representatives in this country enabled a stream of German engineers to visit not only plane plants but others of military importance. Contemporary American business press confirm that business journals and newspapers were fully aware of the Nazi threat and its nature.

The evidence presented suggests that not only was an influential sector of American business aware of the nature of Naziism, but for its own purposes aided Naziism wherever possible (and profitable) — with full awareness that the probable outcome would be war involving Europe and the United States.

Synthetic gasoline and explosives (two of the very basic elements of modern warfare), the control of German World War II output was in the hands of two German combines created by Wall Street loans under the Dawes Plan.

The two largest tank producers in Hitler’s Germany were Opel, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors (controlled by the J.P. Morgan firm), and the Ford A.G. subsidiary of the Ford Motor Company of Detroit. The Nazis granted tax-exempt status to Opel in 1936, to enable General Motors to expand its production facilities. Alcoa and Dow Chemical worked closely with Nazi industry.

General Motors supplied Siemens & Halske A.G. in Germany with data on automatic pilots and aircraft instruments. As late as 1940, Bendix Aviation supplied complete technical data to Robert Bosch for aircraft and diesel engine starters and received royalty payments in return.

In brief, American companies associated with the Morgan-Rockefeller international investment bankers were intimately related to the growth of Nazi industry. It is important to note ” that General Motors, Ford, General Electric, DuPont and the handful of U.S. companies intimately involved with the development of Nazi Germany were — except for the Ford Motor Company — controlled by the Wall Street elite — the J.P. Morgan firm, the Rockefeller Chase Bank and to a lesser extent the Warburg Manhattan Bank.

FDR Was Fully Aware His Cronies Were Investing in Hitler’s Military

President Roosevelt had to have been aware that many of his cronies and most of his peers among the wealthy owners of America’s corporations were investing and joint venturing head over heels in and with Nazi Germany.

The Nazi Counsel for the Defense at the Standard Oil Spoke an Embarrassing Truth

The deception fostered in Wall Street war investors owned press and TV that the white people of the American, English, French and other racist European colonial empires were good guy heroes during the Second World War has been pervasive and universal. Even the outcry of the German Counsel for the Defense in his summation at the major Nuremberg trial, heard by the audience of millions that saw the block buster American documentary movie Judgement at Nuremberg, (with Burt Lancaster, Spencer Tracy and Marlena Dietrich) seems to have made little impression. Actor Maximilian Schell, in defense of the Nazis on trial, shouts:

Your Honor? What about the rest of the world? Did it not know the intentions of the Third Reich? Did it not hear the words of Hitler’s broadcast all over the world? Did it not read his intentions in Mein Kampf, published in every corner of the world? Where is the responsibility of those American industrialists, who helped Hitler to rebuild his armaments and profited by that rebuilding?!! Are we not to find the American industrialists guilty?

How many moviegoers are shocked when they hear: “American industrialists, who helped Hitler to rebuild his armaments and profited by that rebuilding?!! Are we not to find the American industrialists guilty?”

Amazingly, in this American made movie, the German Counsel for the Defense is seen making the case that seventy to eighty-five million men, women and children didn’t die because of Adolph Hitler. They perished because the wealthy in the US and Western Europe empowered Hitler to make war.

The only plausible answer as to why Russians haven’t openly and logically held the United States responsible for the Second World War and the genocidal Nazi invasion of their country is their shame for the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact of mutual assistance between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany signed only days before the Second World War began.

However, given the obviousness of the colonial powers heavily arming Nazi Germany under such a pathetic and oft repeated excuse as to make Nazi Germany a ‘bulwark against the communist Soviet Union,’ and then refusing all entreaties of the Soviets to form a protective alliance in the face of Hitler’s ever increasing power and belligerence, Stalin’s surprise signing a non-aggression pact with Hitler’s Nazi Germany seems to have been a last resort defense of Russia.

Were the Soviets to wait for Hitler’s attack, prepared by US, UK and France’s rearming of Germany in open violation of the prohibitions in the Versailles Treaty, after allowing Hitler’s illegal warplanes to bomb Spain?

Stalin Had Warned World War Was Already Ongoing in Europe and Asia

Four days before the signing of the Molotov-Ribbenthrop pact Stalin warned that World War was already ongoing in Europe and Asia. In his speech at 18th Convention of the Soviet Communist Party in Moscow, Stalin not only cruelly analyzed and exposed the policy of “non-intervention” and encouraging aggressors for what it was, but warned the world that

a new imperialist war was already in progress since 1935, and had already involved over 500 million people in Ethiopia, Spain, China, Austria and Czechoslovakia. The war has created a new situation with regard to the relations between countries. It has enveloped them in an atmosphere of alarm and uncertainty. By undermining the basis of the postwar peace regime and overriding the elementary principles of international law, it has cast doubt on the value of international treaties and obligations. Pacifism and disarmament schemes are dead and buried. Feverish arming has taken their place. Everybody is arming, small States and big States, including primarily those which practice the policy of non-intervention. Nobody believes any longer in the unctuous speeches which claim that the Munich concessions to the aggressors and the Munich agreement opened a new era of ‘appeasement’. They are dis-believed even by the signatories to the Munich agreement, Britain and France, who are increasing their armaments no less than other countries.

The US Ambassador to the USSR Witnessed Russian Awakening to the Ultimate Goal of the Colonial Powers in Arming and Promoting Nazi Germany

In his book Mission to Moscow, the US ambassador to Russia from 1936 to 1938, Joseph Davies, chronicles the desperation of the Russians in 1937, unable to get a defensive alliance with England and France and fully aware of the rearming of Germany in violation of the Versailles Treaty was directed at the Soviet Union and most obviously not meant to be only a ‘bulwark.’

A US pro-Soviet film, Mission to Moscow, staring Walter Huston was made by Warner Bros. in 1943 in response to a request by President Roosevelt, and made specifically to improve Soviet-American relations. Because of the surprise non-aggression pact with Nazi Germany, Stalin is credited with having foreseen the danger Hitler was capable of, though not that Stalin had derailed, for the moment, the West’s plan to have Hitler invade the USSR. A New York Times movie critic wrote,

With a boldness unique in film ventures …, it comes out sharply and frankly for an understanding of Russia’s point of view. It says with a confident finality that Russia’s leaders saw, when the leaders of other nations dawdled, that the Nazis were a menace to the world. (Mission to Moscow, starring Walter Huston, Ann Harding in Hollywood. Bosley Crowther, New York Times, April 30, 1943.)

All the War Crimes Committed During WWII Were Made Possible by the Rearming of Germany

All the inhuman, monstrous beyond description Nazi-German crimes, the crimes that have been attributed to Stalin and those committed by the US and Britain in fire bombing civilians in German and Japanese cities, happened during the world war that was made possible by the enthusiastic rearming of Nazi Germany. This was done to protect and continue invested capital rule over most of humanity by the unjustly wealthy in the Western colonial empires which were then threatened by the Great Depression that had been created by their own financial malfeasance. The true source of the Second World War was American industrial might that empowered Hitler and his Nazi thugs in what had been a disarmed Germany. Hitler’s strident call for Germany to expand into the Soviet Union was silently or tacitly approved as was much of Hitler’s rabid condemnation of Jews by Americans investing and joint venturing in Nazi Germany. This economic facilitation of a Second World War equally would come to mean an economic facilitation of a multi-nation Holocaust.

When we recall films and photos of skies filled with warplanes, of seas filled with warships and of thousands of tanks engaged in deadly conflict on land bringing death, destruction and misery to millions of innocent men, women and children, we ought to best remember, as well, that a lot of upper-class people in business suits were elatedly counting their enormous blood-soaked profits from investments in the manufacture of weapons, munitions, uniforms, and coffins while the Wall Street-owned USA, became the world’s single superpower and the cities of its designated enemy, the USSR, lay half in ruins, 27 million of its citizens dead.

May 9th or Victory Day is a holiday in Russia that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. It was first inaugurated in the 16 republics of the Soviet Union, following the signing of the German Instrument of Surrender late in the evening on 8 May 1945.

The Red Army Had Shattered the Nazi Wehrmacht at Great Human Cost but Western Media Has Continued to Falsify History that the USA Defeated Nazi Germany During the Second World War

As early as June 1942 the Soviet Union had urged its American and British allies to open a second front in Western Europe. It would take the US and UK another two years to finally launch the invasion of France. Meanwhile, the Red Army took the brunt of German military might and millions died in the genocidal race war waged by the Nazis on the Eastern Front.[207]

The German defeat at Stalingrad was the turning point of the war on the Eastern Front, in the war against Nazi Germany overall, and of the entire Second World War. German and Axis casualties were enormous: 68 German, 19 Romanian, 10 Hungarian and 10 Italian divisions were mauled or destroyed. That represented 43% of Axis forces in the east. After Stalingrad, the Red Army had the initiative, and the Wehrmacht was in retreat. Germany’s Sixth Army had ceased to exist, and the armed forces of Germany’s European allies, except Finland, had been shattered. In a speech on 9 November 1944, Hitler himself blamed Stalingrad for Germany’s impending doom. The destruction of an entire army, the largest killed, captured, wounded figures for Axis soldiers, during the war, and the foiling of Germany’s grand strategy gave the battle at Stalingrad global significance.

Meanwhile British and US Had Been Engaged in Peripheral Fighting with the Enemy.

While at Kursk in Russia 6,000 tanks and more than 2,000,000 men battled, on July 9, 1943, an American seaborne assault by the U.S. 7th Army involving 150,000 troops, 3,000 ships and 4,000 aircraft landed on the southern coast of Sicily.

A Very Belated D-Day Operation Overlord at Normandy June 6, 1944!

A fleet of some 6,900 vessels landed the assault forces of slightly more than 156,000 men, Americans, British and Canadians on five beaches, About 24.000 airborne troops were deployed By the time the Allies did open this Western front in Normandy in June of 1944, the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany had already been established by the Red Army victories at Stalingrad (August 1942-February 1943) and Kursk (July-August 1943) the year before. At Stalingrad Germany had lost its Sixth Army and four allied armies of over 400,000 men. Meanwhile, at Kursk Germany had lost thirty divisions (over 500,000 men) including seven Panzer divisions equipped with the new Panther and Tiger tanks, 1,500 tanks, 3,000 guns and 3,500 warplanes.Thus, while the war was being won and whole German armies destroyed at great human cost to the Soviet Red Army during the month of July at Kursk, the Americans, British and Canadians in the same month had been invading a weakly defended Sicily.

In actual fact the Normandy invasion was not a significant contributor to Germany’s defeat. A small US/British/Canadian/French force of about 150,000 soldiers of which about 73,000 were American faced a few German divisions at half strength and short of fuel and ammo. The real war was on the Eastern front where millions of soldiers had been fighting for several years.

The Red Army won World War II. The cost to the Soviets was between 9 million and 11 million military deaths. Adding in the Russian civilian deaths, the Soviet Union won the war at the cost of between 22 million and 27 million Soviet lives. In contrast the US had 405,000 soldiers killed during WW II of which 111,600 died fighting the Japanese in the Pacific. (“D-Day Normandy Invasion after 75 Years. The Falsification of History,” Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 6/7/ 2019)

Throughout most of World War II, the U.S. and the British faced 10 German divisions combined. The Soviets were facing more than 200 German divisions. The Germans lost approximately 1 million men on the Western front. They lost 6 million on the Eastern front. There is reason why Churchill said the Red Army tore the guts out of the German war machine. However, that’s not what Americans learn. (Peter Kuznick, “Mythology of America as Liberator,” The Real News Network, 6/9/2019)

The success of the Allies after Normandy was largely due to the Germans having been already weakened badly because of the pummeling they had taken from the Russian Army, and were at the time of the D Day landing, in retreat across Europe ahead of the vast Red Army, which was then liberating the concentration camps. Majdanek on July 22–23, later that summer the Belzec, Sobibor, and Treblinka killing centers.

By the time Allied troops came ashore on June 6, 1944 the Russians had already fought three years of devastating war on the Eastern Front, taking and inflicting appalling casualties. The enormous and pivotal battles of Stalingrad and Kursk had been fought and won.

Operation Bagration – the Soviet destruction of German Army Group Centre – was, arguably, the single most successful military action of the entire war. This vital Soviet offensive was launched just after Allied troops had landed in Normandy, and it is symptomatic of the lack of public knowledge about the war in the East that whilst almost everyone has heard of D-Day, few people other than specialist historians know much about the Soviet Operation Bagration. Yet the sheer size of Bagration dwarfs that of D-Day. Despite the recent Allied landing at Normandy, the German army retained over 235 divisions in the East, in comparison with roughly 85 in the West. On January 27, Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz.

On every June 6 since 1944, leaders of the US, UK and France join in public observance of the D Day Normandy invasion in taking credit for the defeat of Hitler’s Nazi Germany. This is the Colonial Powers, or ‘Free World’ or ‘Community of Nations’ version of history. According to this Western media popularized version of history, the Red Army merely helped Americans and British win the war

The CIA overseen corporate media conglomerates of the Western World Powers [230C] have not only falsified a USA-UK victory over Nazi Germany, but have given the world a false picture of an initially powerless criminally bankrupt Adolph Hitler.