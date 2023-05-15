King Tides at Devil’s Churn, Oregon

And yet, once back from the hike, the low tides churning up as the tide shifts toward the rising tide, the news is never ending. The insanity of the West, the insanity of the lies, more lies and black magic lies of the US media, as well as the zombies walking the streets and even hitting the king tide Devil’s Churn, hoping 2023 will be brought in with booze, football, firecrackers. That the world will be a better world.

I challenge the reader to tell me — my 18th birthday, 1975, being the starting point — when a new year from 1975 to 2022 was a better year. Be careful to look at history, the world’s history, all the completely rotten politicians, the rotting policies, the complete slide of the American worker, and the incredible lightness of better dying with chemistry?

After adjusting for inflation, however, today’s average hourly wage has just about the same purchasing power it did in 1978, following a long slide in the 1980s and early 1990s and bumpy, inconsistent growth since then. In fact, in real terms average hourly earnings peaked more than 45 years ago: The $4.03-an-hour rate recorded in January 1973 had the same purchasing power that $23.68 would today.

Those king tides are a time to reflect upon what the average ocean level will be in 10, 20 or 30 years for now. Call it ocean expansion or ocean rise, but it is happening, even as we watch the celebrity worthless ones gain more and more money and media power; as the space race continues at break-neck speed for no results, i.e. better crops, better cities, better health care, better durable goods, better politics, better education, better mind care, better food and farming, better resilience, better global cooperation to increase the quality of life for all, as well as keeping ecosystems hardy, strong and vibrant.

Even if world manages to limit global warming to 2°C — the target number for current climate negotiations — sea levels may still rise at least 6 meters (20 feet) above their current heights, radically reshaping the world’s coastline and affecting millions in the process.

That finding comes from a new paper published on Thursday in Science that shows how high sea levels rose the last time carbon dioxide levels were this high.

Yet, oh yet, the news in a slice of today’s minute covers the most obscene stories:

Why restaurant chains are investing in robots and what it means for workers

So, no outcry, no massive movement by humanoids, USA Homo COnsumopethicus, protesting this transhumanism, robotizing of EVERYTHING, because it starts with self-driving cars, then self-flipping burgers, then, at-home-tele = med/ed/work/shopping/family a la Zoom. More and more shifting baselines, and of course, Holly-Dirt promulgates this, and there is NO debate on resetting BACKWARDS to a time of sidewalks, clinics in every neighborhood, more bricks and mortars, more eyes and porches on the street, complete and dynamic and overarching public transportation, more parks, more more more of the good old days of more durable goods and back to lifetime analysis, cradle to cradle thinking.

2022 marked the end of cheap mortgages and now the housing market has turned icy cold

The amount of homelessness, the number of evictions, the number of foreclosures, the number of “management” agencies, the regressive taxation with property/homes as the cash cow for local government, the entire stupidity of tiny homes and family of four enjoying the closet life. Amazing, Robin Leech on steroids as we know of the dirty stains of millionaires and billionaires and their fifth or sixth homes and villas.

James Cameron Cut out 10 Minutes of Avatar 2 Gun Violence Because It Made His Stomach Sick: ‘I Don’t Want to Fetishize Guns’ Anymore\

So, this guy, Terminator, Rambo, etc, now has a change of heart? These people are the height of La-La-Land, with their billions in gold and property. He’s part of the big problem, not the part of the solution.

CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

So, the above ones are welfare and bailout and slave labor queens. Government bailouts and government assistance. Instead of the LARGER issues tied to labor, work, the top down sociopathy of bosses telling us, the world, how things must work, again, these people get countless minutes of copy every minute of every day.

It is insanity what captures the “news” aggregators, the mainstream un-News, and what propaganda is fed 24/7/nanosecond daily: Lies, complete reversal of the truth, sick stories, propaganda, up is down, lies are truth.

So, mainstream news never tells us that Ukraine is losing. Amazing how weird the stories get about Putin, this evil guy, and worse, the entire people of Russia should be wiped from the earth. Very very weird. Cold, death, blizzards, etc. Consuming any of this stuff will turn a steel stomach into a hissing haggis. From three screenshots of endless worthless Bing News aggregation.

Get on with arming yourself against this perversion. Truth:

“Russia Now Says Ukraine Losing 2 Battalions per Day in Donbass, 2nd Ukrainian Drone Attack on Engels”

Let the Patriot Games Begin: by Pepe Escobar

“Will Ukraine ever have enough Fire Power? Col Doug Macgregor”

“Battlefield Bakhmut: Why Russia & Ukraine are Fighting Over this City”

“Russian-Chinese Ties vs. US Aggression w/ Carl Zha & Mark Sleboda”

“LIVE: Ukraine’s LAST STAND w/ Scott Ritter and Dan Kovalik!”

“MEP Clare Daly DESTROYS the EU for Disastrous War in Ukraine”

Screw it. So so much work to read, research, and/or watch/listen to “alternative” sources to get through the manure of the mainstream-legacy-corporate-CIA approved news.

Back to the King TIdes. Nature. Eighty mile an hour winds, and bloody gulls and crows managing to fly. The foam, the rollers, the debris, as in trees being pushed around like wine corks.

There is a moment for us all to pause, absorb, being one with nature, whatever that might be.

Amazing nature, and the amazing stupidity of Apes with Nuke Missiles, us, and which war will be fought with sticks and stones as Einstein predicted?