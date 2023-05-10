In the Eye of the Polarizing Storm(s)

It is indeed a tale of many cities, worlds, perspectives, and then we have beliefs and morals. Add to that alternative and ulterior modes of realities, and we have a virtual Babel’s Tower of conflicting, contradicting and confusing form of “discourse,” or debate. Never mind the Matrix angle of things! In today’s Western Culture (sic), where I am firmly rooted (USA, West Coast, Rural Oregon, Tourist By-way, Retired & Service Economy), there is not so much nuance anymore, inside the souls — hearts and minds — of my fellow Americans. When you really look at it, nuance (deep thinking, considering multiple ideas, counter-intuitive thinking, and conceptualizing contradictory debates), or lack thereof, means lack of not only critical thinking, or even a deep mire into not only dumb-downing and infantilization, but of self-delusion, amnesia and agnotology.

Yet our distress comes from no failure of substance. We are stricken by no plague of locusts. Compared with the perils, which our forefathers conquered because they believed and were not afraid, we have still much to be thankful for. Nature still offers her bounty and human efforts have multiplied it. Plenty is at our doorstep, but a generous use of it languishes in the very sight of the supply. Primarily this is because the rulers of the exchange of mankind’s goods have failed, through their own stubbornness and their own incompetence, have admitted their failure, and abdicated. Practices of the unscrupulous money changers’ stand indicted in the court of public opinion, rejected by the hearts and minds of men. True they have tried, but their efforts have been cast in the pattern of an outworn tradition. Faced by failure of credit they have proposed only the lending of more money. Stripped of the lure of profit by which to induce our people to follow their false leadership, they have resorted to exhortations, pleading tearfully for restored confidence. They know only the rules of a generation of self-seekers. They have no vision, and when there is no vision the people perish. The money changers have fled from their high seats in the temple of our civilization. We may now restore that temple to the ancient truths. The measure of the restoration lies in the extent to which we apply social values more noble than mere monetary profit. Happiness lies not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of creative effort. The joy and moral stimulation of work no longer must be forgotten in the mad chase of evanescent profits. These dark days will be worth all they cost us if they teach us that our true destiny is not to be ministered unto but to minister to ourselves and to our fellow men. — March 4, 1933

Indeed, is it fearing fear itself which has taken this country down so many notches? Chaotic times, chaotic thinking. Chaotic allegiances to despots and mad money changers have lead to chaotic politics. Fearing fear. Oh, fearing BlackRock and Blackstone and the Group of 147, or make that 737.

The top 50 of the 147 superconnected companies

1. Barclays plc

2. Capital Group Companies Inc

3. FMR Corporation

4. AXA

5. State Street Corporation

6. JP Morgan Chase & Co

7. Legal & General Group plc

8. Vanguard Group Inc

9. UBS AG

10. Merrill Lynch & Co Inc

11. Wellington Management Co LLP

12. Deutsche Bank AG

13. Franklin Resources Inc

14. Credit Suisse Group

15. Walton Enterprises LLC

16. Bank of New York Mellon Corp

17. Natixis

18. Goldman Sachs Group Inc

19. T Rowe Price Group Inc

20. Legg Mason Inc

21. Morgan Stanley

22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

23. Northern Trust Corporation

24. Société Générale

25. Bank of America Corporation

26. Lloyds TSB Group plc

27. Invesco plc

28. Allianz SE 29. TIAA

30. Old Mutual Public Limited Company

31. Aviva plc

32. Schroders plc

33. Dodge & Cox

34. Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc*

35. Sun Life Financial Inc

36. Standard Life plc

37. CNCE

38. Nomura Holdings Inc

39. The Depository Trust Company

40. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance

41. ING Groep NV

42. Brandes Investment Partners LP

43. Unicredito Italiano SPA

44. Deposit Insurance Corporation of Japan

45. Vereniging Aegon

46. BNP Paribas

47. Affiliated Managers Group Inc

48. Resona Holdings Inc

49. Capital Group International Inc

50. China Petrochemical Group Company

Graphic below: The 1,318 transnational corporations that form the core of the economy

The work, to be published in PLoS One, revealed a core of 1,318 companies with interlocking ownerships (see image). Each of the 1,318 had ties to two or more other companies, and on average they were connected to 20. What’s more, although they represented 20 per cent of global operating revenues, the 1,318 appeared to collectively own through their shares the majority of the world’s large blue chip and manufacturing firms – the “real” economy – representing a further 60 per cent of global revenues. When the team further untangled the web of ownership, it found much of it tracked back to a “super-entity” of 147 even more tightly knit companies – all of their ownership was held by other members of the super-entity – that controlled 40 per cent of the total wealth in the network. “In effect, less than 1 per cent of the companies were able to control 40 per cent of the entire network,” says Glattfelder. Most were financial institutions. The top 20 included Barclays Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and The Goldman Sachs Group. (Source)

Unfortunately, the article in The New Scientist cites people defending this, even saying owning all this wealth and power by a few is a good thing, almost tying it directly to nature, as if this control of power is paralleled in nature.

“A terrorist is someone who has a bomb but doesn’t have an air force.”

Korea and China 1950-53 (Korean War)

Guatemala 1954

Indonesia 1958

Cuba 1959-1961

Guatemala 1960

Congo 1964

Laos 1964-73

Vietnam 1961-73

Cambodia 1969-70

Guatemala 1967-69

Grenada 1983

Lebanon 1983, 1984 (both Lebanese and Syrian targets)

Libya 1986

El Salvador 1980s

Nicaragua 1980s

Iran 1987

Panama 1989

Iraq 1991 (Persian Gulf War)

Kuwait 1991

Somalia 1993

Bosnia 1994, 1995

Sudan 1998

Afghanistan 1998

Yugoslavia 1999

Yemen 2002

Iraq 1991-2003 (US/UK on regular basis)

Iraq 2003-2015

Afghanistan 2001-2015

Pakistan 2007-2015

Somalia 2007-8, 2011

Yemen 2009, 2011

Libya 2011, 2015

Syria 2014-2016

However, my screed today is partially precipitated by the very fact I skipped out of a web-in-nar (amazingly stupid language of the techies) touted as a way “to bridge the divide in a country that is now so polarized, more than ever before.”

That of course is false — that we are in “the most polarized point in the USA, ever, politics and values wise.” And what does it mean to bring the nation together? To bridge two polar opposites? Can we “bridge” or scaffold these wonderful American values? Expropriation of indigenous lands? Slavery? Jim Crow? The Korean War? Vietnam? 9/11? Economic exploitation? Felonious finance? The entire false premise those on either side of the “dividing line” both professing makes this an exceptionally dutiful, good, glorious, top dog society? Bullshit. Any look at the old political screeds and cartoons will show that the USA has always been a white man’s/woman’s land, of the most evil of kindred spirits (see below for a sampling).

We are divided because of Trump v. Biden? Pence v. Harris? This is the sad bullshit of people we call elites and who have way too much time on their hands to babble about “bridging the divide.” This country has never atoned for its murders, its thefts, its disease. The country carries on, and if one rails against the military industrial complex, points out the sheer horror of collapses under the planned-demic, all the ended retail and other global contracts and dead/dying mom and pops, and then collectively, the country sits on those Trump or Biden thumbs up to actually believe no military contract shall be breeched, broken, or ended prematurely. This rah-rah for IT, AI, ICE, DoD, et al, has generated wave after wave of the future looking glass that has all of us is seeing in spades: more and more people will accept sacrifice zones for “the other” and for themselves when it comes to job, a house, anything to stave off the reality of the billionaire class in cahoots with the capitalists and corporate loving government heads.

Some might want UBI, Universal Buffon Income, others want to make banks, and the majority of this country makes money doing nothing, that is, making nothing, and in many cases, making hell to be paid to us, the lower classes, the dissidents, the precarious, the non-traditional, irregular workers.

As I stand dying, I witness more and more of that shifting baseline syndrome, on steroids, across a full spectrum of things and values that have been shifted, morphed anew, devolved, destroyed and deep-sixed. Mass media/Prostituting Press have done much to shift the baseline. Recall, just a few decades ago, it was commonplace to despise billionaires, the rich, or hate too much car traffic, or attack gluttony of all kinds, including too much food in the gullet, or criticizing too many hours in front of a screen, or the possibility of too many days forcefully locked up (corona-madness) and again, we would have railed and railed against too much insertion into our lives by the government. The old shifting paradigm went from a majority of people wanting collective bargaining, work supports, anything to put the fire to the feet of the bosses, to now — how many right to fire (work) states are there? You have 30 minutes to clear out your dumpy desk sort of Amerika.

States have these supposed safety nets, like unemployment insurance, but that too is a scam, as adjudicators come swooping in and spend hours on both sides of the fired/terminated line, in an attempt to make the terminated person feel shame and feel responsibility for unethical, unimaginable, and wrongful termination.

Do you think people want to talk about that? My so-called leftist friends, well, they would rather not get into the weeds of schmucks like myself fighting for unemployment wages (the dole). Irony of all ironies, that these Unemployment Insurance workers are state hired, sometimes state employees (now they do the deeds from their bloody Zoom Doom/Google Hangout homes). They have jobs, with benefits, because of the long arm of the unethical and putrid arrogance of companies, big and small, for profit and nonprofit, carrying out their daily dirty deeds of sacking people.

No due process.

Hours writing grievances. Hours on the phone with HR directors. Hours filing employment discrimination complaints, and hours filing for unemployment insurance and applying for jobs. Two months later, still in limbo, still no finding of facts in the worker’s favor that he or she was terminated on false allegations of “insubordination,” and alas, there you have it, no income stream for, well, two months.

This is a corrupt, broken, sick, and inhumane system. Typical. One microcosm into even more horrific treatments of us, we, by the people.

While on the other hand, people with time on their hands, would rather muck about with these inane ideas that profess today is as bad as ever in these here United Snakes of America, and today we must bring unlike minded people — Trumpies and Bidenettes — together to agree on the core principles and values of Amerika.

The question is simple: Bridging which political polarization? Capitalism is the all-encompassing bacteria and virus, the cancer of the ages, so there is nothing but oppression on a massive scale. This is a greasy mat of all choking red tide explosions covering the land, the people. Yet, are we talking about left-right divide? Or about the political tyranny of both parties wanting to smear each party respectively? You can take a lifetime researching this country’s history of “polarization,” which of course, for the body public, is no big chasm, but for freaks like me, this is the inherent — DNA baked-in — racism, xenophobia, outright theft of native lands and manifest destiny within this continent’s borders, and beyond that defines this United Snakes of Amerika.

How was that polar opposite as a first people’s, first nations, up against the dirty and slimy Puritans, the first Amerika corporation/monopoly. Brits and Hudson Bay and the theft, theft, theft of land, land, land.

The New York Times’ “1619 Project” essays on the arrival of African slaves in Jamestown, Virginia “is not a critique of American exceptionalism – it is an attempt to fold slavery into American exceptionalism,” said Josh Myers, professor of African American Studies at Howard University. “Africans were not seeking to become Americans; they were seeking to be free,” said Myers.

I write this a week or so after the anniversary of “Israel” murdering and wounding USS Liberty sailors, and that was a cover-up by the enemy and cover-up (8 June 1967) by LBJ, et al.

Those big lies, man, a dime a dozen, so, who the hell is worth their salt, or their own weight in gold, if they can’t imagine more and more assaults on truth, more contrived and planned and organized lockdown madness? Is this the best and the brightest, now? Real doctors losing licenses to practice for saying a hold should be put on vaccinating youth, 12 or younger. Imagine that shifting baseline.

The big lie gets bigger, and out in the open, and so the people are zombies wearing smiley face masks, running around backyards with N95 respirators swatting the famous jumping Covid/SARS2. Fucking looney bin, after fucking looney bin.

And we can’t say that the entire fabric of shit hole Amerikkkaaahhh is finally cracked through? Multiple concussions of the soul, of the intellect? Then, okay, it is part of a plan, bits and pieces of the machinery that was part of the old New Order, old New World Ordering. Now, the New or New-New, or Newest New-New World Order manifestation. An old story spruced up in our all-encompassing 24/7 nano-microprocessed world.

Here, four guys are talking about the New World Order — origins, manifestations, congealed collusions, the hit and miss conspiratorial angle, the disconnectedness of it, along with the conspiracy of a small cabal perpetrating some form of multivariant New World Order. What’s Left is also part of the movement, Left Lockdown Skeptics.

Alas, on one special scale, the USA (connected to the other Five Eyes, conjoined with secret and overt banking diseased ones, and colluding through all kinds of strange Masonic and Jewish ties to many headed serpents of propaganda-AI-war-land theft-cultural appropriation) is behind this movement of Imperial-Next Industrial Revolution-New/Old Order(s) to an order of the 100th degree, reaching this point of, well, some of us dissidents witnessing more and more people mired in the fluff, the daily deluge of thousands upon thousands of unimportant and unconnected stories. It is a rape-weather-Space X-#metoo-Q-Anon-etc. mad mad mad world, to the point of mindlessness and unimportant stories getting us, collectively into this New New World Order of Distractions!

The times were good and the times were bad — they are, for sure. That is the goal, to bring triangulation and divide and conquer operations to levels never even thought of before, to the umpteenth level, so finely parsed and so rarefied, that we don’t know that we are being manipulated into not only dividing and conquering our allies and enemies, but actually conquering our own self-agency, our own will but also staving off our own will to not just fight the bastards, but to fight for our own lives.

America, and the White Culture (sic-sic) is hell-bent on mass murder in so many forms, and that’s not just blunt object force, but sophisticated marketing and propagandistic force. Their weapon is the media, which is the cloud server, the constant data dredging and profile manufacturing. Our pasts are not just open books, but our futures are determined, and we are more than just pawns in some pre-crime sci-fi dilemma.

In the middle of the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln suspended the writ of habeas corpus of the Civil War, observing that a limb may be sacrificed to save a life, but a life is never wisely given to save a limb. We do not have due process, and the informed consent, and all those supposed freedoms — choice, speech, associations, etc. — out the window for an “emergency” declared by WHO, and, this emergency, it never necessitated huge global deployment of MASH tents, large-scale therapies for those who “got” Covid-19 and large-scale debate and deep thinking about origins and who might have to pay the ferryman.

The basic thing is, how frightened are you of chaos? And how happy are you with order? —Philip K. Dick Dick makes his Matrix point, and makes it very clearly: “We are living in a computer-programmed reality, and the only clue we have to it is when some variable is changed, and some alteration in our reality occurs.” These alterations feel just like déjà vu, says Dick, a sensation that proves that “a variable has been changed” (by whom—note the passive voice—he does not say) and “an alternative world branched off.” Dick, who had the capacity for a very oblique kind of humor, assures his audience several times that he is deadly serious. (The looks on many of their faces betray incredulity at the very least.) And yet, maybe Dick’s crazy hypothesis has been validated after all, and not simply by the success of the PKD-esque The Matrix and ubiquity of Matrix analogies. For several years now, theoretical physicists and philosophers have entertained the theory that we do in fact live in a computer-generated simulation and, what’s more, that “we may even be able to detect it.” (Source)

I could go on and on slicing and dicing the sickness of the white order, the white new order, the whites and their knights in shining drone armor. Some simulated universe, uh?

To believe that now is the worst of times, that today is the most polarized of times, is exactly what the overlords want (training us) us (sic) to think and act (react, fight or flight fear). So many ways this is all theater, choreographed and directed by many many mean and monstrous folk. A kind of “matrix,” but not one that is, well, inside the zero’s and one’s and cross-patches of Artificial Intelligence.

You gotta love Phillip K. Dick, and he was a creative mind, a fiction writer. Science Fiction, a whole other realm of right-left brain syncopation.

Again, the webinar I was invited to and partially attended is the precipitating factor in all of this polemic. Here, as follows, the preamble to the webinar — but with the caveat here, interesting, with this “spectrum” (not real) alluded to:

“Americans from all walks of life representing the full political spectrum. Some align fully within their designated party, while others identify based on values and topics. Within party affiliation, many participants self-identify along the spectrum of conservative, moderate, liberal, or progressive. Yet others self-identify along the spectrum dependent on the topic, for example, fiscally conservative and socially liberal.”

This webinar will be led by Lisa Swallow, Co-founder and Executive Director of SAGE’s partner organization, Crossing Party Lines. Before the event, please take a few moments to: Download/print all three attachments so you have them as a reference during the webinar.

In the attachment “Talking About Morals,” fill in the first row of the table with a 1 to 3 sentence summary of your views on each of the three issues presented. Please see below for additional information on this webinar. Drawing on the work of Jonathan Haidt and his book, The Righteous Mind, Lisa Swallow will spotlight six moral foundations that are held across cultures and how they manifest in different people at different times. We’ll explore the tensions within our morals, so we can better understand ourselves and our views, and relate to people who may hold different views. In this webinar you will: Learn to recognize the moral underpinnings of your own views;

Listen for indications that one or more of the six moral foundations is at play in an any political discussion; and

Bring morality into your political discussions in a non-confrontational way. We are offering this event through the SAGE Citizen Project, which is an important program to foster conversation across political and other divides. Thank you for joining us. Warm regards, Executive Director of SAGE (Senior Advocates for Generational Equity )

The areas that we had to discuss included “homelessness”; “school choice”; and “job loss to artificial intelligence.” There were three categories to jot down ideas: Your Views; Your Morals; Morals-Based Statement.

Well, again, these people are on Zoom, and I don’t know them, and of course, there is no room for building community. I am already a triple-threat — Marxist, communist, anti-authoritarian and anti-Imperialist; skeptical of everything coming out of so-called educated handlers; not a pacifist. To say I am anti-capitalist is a small tip of a larger iceberg. So, I was on the Zoom to see what would shake out, and alas, it was confusing for most of the participants, and, well, I had gardening to do, and getting ready for my sister, 10 years my junior, flying out from the hell-hole that is Chandler/Phoenix (106 degrees in the shade) to visit here, for a few days — highs in the low 60s — so I bowed out after a few odd statements by the facilitator and one or two of the participants.

I’m struggling to find work, once again, but at least the Pacific and the eagles and other wildlife are amazing in my daily dread. You have to take what you can in this world of humble pie, bread crumbs and predatory EVERYTHING.

I just Zoomed off, as the dude who weighed in on the third issue — AI and job loss — just was a beaming you all just don’t know how great and all-encompassing AI is and will be kinda guy:

Listen up. In 20 years there will be no job that AI can’t do better than humans. I’ve been reading science fiction for years, and this is the reality.

He was throwing it out as a know-it-all voice of reason, and he wasn’t pushing back against AI and Control, but reveling in the fact that people on the planet, in his estimation, will be shit out of luck, workwise, and so what are you going to do about it.

So, in a real situation (face-to-face, or in an interchange even on Zoom Doom, with real people with a shit-load of varying views and experiences) that statement would be pulled apart — not only is it wrong, but it’s not accurate, but he seemed to be admitting he has zero knowledge of a world in huge climate heating shifts/crises, and one where land protectors will gain steam, and agriculturalists will gain steam, and people building small communities connected largely will gain steam. He might be mixing up Phillip K. Dick’s great works with some fantasy, something about in fact he missed — most science fiction writers are not proponents of this AI world, or precrime Dystopias, etc., even though they tend to write about these subjects. “Brave New World” is not the goal, nor is One World, New Order, Point-Zero Zero One Percent controlling us all.

But this old fellow, well, he seemed happy to announce — “Listen up folks, but AI will be doing all the jobs in 20 years. Get used to it!”

Well, in the classroom, I suppose, that would be a fun statement to dice and slice up. If he is right — 20 years, uh? — then what are the morals and values of that world, or at least the devolution of humanity in that high income country world? Do we not have hundreds of millions of people — maybe billions — left out of society? I’m talking about clean water, clean air, food, healthcare and education and just life without strongarms and killers and the taxmen and armed men destroying futures. Billions stuck in this paradigm, and that is most likely you the reader and me the writer. Do people who want simplicity, water, air, soil, simple stuff — community centers, farmers markets, advocacy clinics, outdoor activities, and intergenerational living — are they shit out of luck? Because of transhumanism, fourth industrial revolution, internet of nano things, total awareness/control/destiny?

It’s as if these Baby Boomers who participate in this SAGE thing, or at least some of them, are so old, so scooped out of the muck of mainstream media, that there is no alternative.

“There is no alternative,” used by the Conservative British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, as her claim that the market economy is the only system that works, and that debate about this is over. Of course she meant “globalized capitalism, so called free markets and free trade, were the best ways to build wealth, distribute services and grow a society’s economy. Deregulation’s good, if not good with the extra ‘o’ missing — God.”

That’s what that guy is stating — AI is coming, and it’s here to stay, a foregone conclusion. It is the morality set forth by the capitalists, the tax cheats, the supreme leeches of taxpayer goods and services, labor, and of course, government proles. But these SAGE talkers would never critique this Shit Hole USA that way, because the series is about “bridging gaps.”

It is not about free choice, but dictated markets, monopolies, hedge funds, and the immorality of the Complex — Big Pharma (five shots a year, mandatory); Banks (bailed out and swimming in money) ; Real Estate (buying up all the properties of the Planned-demic and the new Zoom/Remote Work model); Education (now pushing more people/faculty out of work for that webinar, for those lower courses sold as enhanced Power Points); Surveillance (DNA for the cops, and total control of humanity through RFIDs, and more); Military (the coin of the realm in Western Civilization — unending pipeline to those Murder Incorporated thugs big and small); Medicine (for the rich, gene editing, stem cell Fountain of Youth, disease management for the poor).

Oh, here’s Paulie’s blurbs that facilitator asked us to offer:

Job Loss to Artificial Intelligence Your Views The World Economic Forum, and the intention of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are the drivers of controlling people, controlling communities, and controlling narratives. We need to stop the overlords pushing more and more people away from face to face interaction. Your Morals I am an educator, journalist, artist and activist. In no way is this paradigm shift helpful, and we have been co-opted by again the wrong people, and the wrong values. Morals-Based Statement We are a people evolved through communities, hunter gathering groups, and agrarian groups. In no way is the AI, Internet of Things, and control of people’s agency through Digital Dashboards. Homelessness Your Views This is a systemic issue, and I have worked as a case manager for many rough sleepers, homeless and those nearly homeless. We have Diaspora worldwide, and we have climate refugees and refugees of neoliberalism and capitalism that puts people behind parasitic usury. Your Morals Education, health case, food systems, housing, and cultural engagement are the most important things in life. Having societies set up by financial felons and military industrial complex thieves impact all problems we face in society. Morals-Based Statement Social and environmental justice are tops, and ending the world’s largest terrorist organization, USA, from deadly interference into other countries’ destinies. School Choice Your Views The entire education system needs revamped. Community directed, and holistic and creative. Public education has to be experiential and away from this capitalist system of killing creativity and creating worker bees. Your Morals I am an ecosocialist, and Marxist, for sure, so liberal to me is a pretty damning term, but in the end, liberal arts, humanities, deep regard for rhetoric, biology, ecology, history, and critical thinking, debate, music, all that makes culture, we have to build creative spirits. There is no choice when the rich or the lucky few out in the boondocks get their home schooling. School choice is another term for charter schools. Morals-Based Statement We have seen a public education systems set up to destroy young people’s creativity and genius. It has been delivered through a pernicious system of dictatorial control modeled after the Prussian system of the 1850s.

Look, it’s about translation, and it’s also about narrative framing, and my own expectations tied to what I have lived and experienced and have felt under the strong arm of the law — predatory, competitive, dog-eat-dog, survival-of-the-fittest capitalism.

There is a certain intolerance I am developing, and that my fine readers I would have never guessed could have percolated from my tireless soul just two years ago, but over the course of a few dozen months, with the background and foreground radiation/noise of this Pan-Plan-Planned-Demic condemning us to a continuous battery of stupidity and fear, control and a dictatorship of Eichmann’s floating more and more to the top of the scum pile, I am wondering what sort of alliances and allegiances I have developed over the course of, well, shall we say, gulp, five decades? Do those relationships end up on the trash heap of my own history?

There is an endless list of turncoats, and my own reality as age 19 is now at 64, and for some three decades, maybe, or since having a child, now 25, I have played the game, pugnacious, outlier, sure, and rebel and anti-authority, but I let those early years where the burning bush of desert Caterpillar front end loaders and outdoor signs announcing more and more development run wild, and the immolation was liberating and real for me, racing through the Earth First and Liberation Front mentality made sense. Smuggling this and that, and even people, across that Tortilla Curtain.

It all makes sense now, too —

The Unabomber Affair: Ted Kaczynski, also known as the ‘Unabomber’, is a US terrorist known for his 17-year bombing campaign as the terror group ‘FC’, which targeted individuals involved in technical fields like computing and genetics. In early 1995, the New York Times received a communique from FC in the mail: This is a message from FC…we are getting tired of making bombs. It’s no fun having to spend all your evenings and weekends preparing dangerous mixtures, filing trigger mechanisms out of scraps of metal or searching the sierras for a place isolated enough to test a bomb. So we offer a bargain. The ‘bargain’ offered by the group was simple: publish its manifesto, and it will stop sending bombs. The manifesto, entitled Industrial Society and Its Future, was a 35,000 word polemic detailing the threats that industrial society posed to freedom and wild Nature. At the crux of the document’s analysis was a concept called ‘the power process’, or an innate human need to engage in autonomous goal setting and achievement. Despite this psychological necessity, ‘in modern industrial society, only minimal effort is necessary to satisfy one’s physical needs.’ As a result of the mismatch between human need and industrial conditions, modern life is rife with depression, helplessness, and despair, and although some people can offset these side-effects with ‘surrogate activities’, the manifesto says that these are often undignifying, menial tasks. Interestingly, these concepts have numerous parallels in contemporary psychology, the most notable similar idea being Martin Seligman’s concept of ‘learned helplessness’. Ultimately, the manifesto extols the autonomy of individuals and small groups from the control of technology and large organizations, and it offers the hunter-gatherer way of life as a vision of what that kind of autonomy might look like. Still, the end of the manifesto only argues for the practical possibility of revolution against industry (rather than a complete return to hunter-gatherer life), and it outlines some steps to form a movement capable of carrying out that revolution.

When Kaczynski was apprehended, he looked dirty and disheveled, with an unwashed body and torn clothing and hair that reached in every direction. It was a typical look for Montana men in the winter, but it nevertheless solidified the media image of the man as a lone wingnut. In reality, Kaczynski was very likely a genius. He was accepted into Harvard at the age of 16, later went to the University of Michigan for his Masters degree, and then taught at Berkeley as an assistant professor. His doctoral thesis solved several difficult problems relating to ‘boundary functions’, which even Kaczynski’s math professor, George Piranian, could not figure out. ‘It’s not enough to say he was smart’, Piranian said. (Source).

This is a protestation of the calamity of capitalism, and the brainwashing, and the embedded fear, now, the embedded Spiked Protein of the jabs, the digital passports, the additional fun stuff planned for those boosters. Expect some pretty interesting viral outbreaks, but then, other outbreaks. head Cold 4.0. Strange and mysterious gut ailments. Headaches? Ringing in the ears? Chronic Fatigue Syndromes to the 10th power. West Nile Virus, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Dengue. Zeka. Oh, the scientists, the fear factors, the masks and magic jabs. A pill for this, then that, and for nothing yet, but be prepared.

And the progressives are as bad as the milquetoasts. The leftists, again, lockdown, police intrusions, cabals of global cops, global dictums, and global alliances. Billions pushed through the banks. Elon Musk admits to the Bolivian lithium coup, and he isn’t shackled and renditioned out of here? Right, the plan-planned-planning pandemic.

Richest prick in the world? This is it, man. The biggest lie(s) ever told.

Telling, for me, about this criminal capitalism. Looking at Musk is smelling the rot of this kind of guy, seeing his kind of principles (sic) and his kind of power and money unleashing hell onto the world. Another way to see, Internationalist 360. Read alternative headlines. Enrich yourselves. These are the worst of times in the best of times for dissidents unraveling the web of lies, deceits, deranged realities of capitalism. Power, man, it is an addiction, looking at it, uncovering it, stripping it of its bullshit uniform and armor. Read — INTERNATIONALIST 360°!