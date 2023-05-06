Housing-Education-Health Care: Universal Rights!

Think “out-of-this-universe” rights (Universal Rights, my ass), hint hint, chuckle chuckle. Universal Rights Given to Us By Whom? In USA? This is a joke beyond jokes.

I was at a Chamber (local) meeting with 50 folk. Yesterday. Yeah, jolly jolly, out to a community college room, with pastries from the local bakery, and people there wondering really what the art world future of the little 2,100 populous Waldport has in store. Art? Crafts? This is delusion. Not real jobs, real community buttressing, real services, bringing in older people to live and survive in nice facilities, townhomes, what have you, with a thriving intergenerational community to aid those aging in place. What a dream, but not a Universal Right, no?

You see, a city or town predicated on a few restaurants and art galleries (sic), and trickles of tourism bucks, that is the question. At a community college building that has largely been left vacant, save for the past year of letting the teachers of the K12 schools use the facility (five rooms) for a pop-up day care.

Oh yeah, day care, a universal right, too. (chuckle-chuckle). Not in a social Darwin dog-eat-dog, survival of the richest (fittest).

There were big ideas coming from people who, for the most part, are not precarious in the sense that they only have one giant frayed safety net — social security payments (oh, a universal right, right, etched in stone . . . or is it out-of-the-universe pie in the sky dream?) income (fixed and felonious) and that’s that. Maybe one or two renters, really, and they own a home or two, and not to knock them, some are trying to make a go at, well, food-art-crafts-kayaking. The rest are doing okay, in the upper middle class category kind of doing okay way. Most, not all. And that is the elephant in the room — listening to bluster and PR, when there are proverbial elephants in the room after proverbial gorillas in the room, wherever you go!

In a small town with aging housing stock, threats of ocean tide rises, lots of 10-inches-in-three-days rain events, and, well, that Republican and Democrat Build Nothing Back Better smile, and the menu for the morning was arts and crafts, and eateries.

Oh, a few wringing of the hands about housing (there is none for rent, and those for sale, are match stick cabanas for half a million$). But the beat goes on, as a city manager was in attendance ($100K a year?) and the mayor (he said he failed to read the entire email for this breakfast invitation so he was an hour late, after ending up driving north, to the Newport college campus, which on so many levels is inane and bizarre, since this town is called Waldport and this town has a community college campus building a mile from where the guy lives but this dude thinks we’d all be driving 30 minutes north to another town with their own Chamber of Commerce?). You gotta give it to small towns, but they are really, just big towns, are they not since many come to the rural areas from big town jobs and lives?

Testament after testament on the level (low bar) of schooling people have gotten, and are giving. Amazing the mental density of the average American. Oh, the local schools have failed — so we have a few thousand kids in all 11 schools in Lincoln County, and, well, the graduation rate is in the tank, and, the Zoom Doom is dooming more of them, and the generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) is out the roof with Fauci’s Felony Follies, and, well, teachers are dropping like flies, that is, they are not wanting the gig anymore. Leaving. Quitting. Washing their hands of Five Decades of Failure! Public Education!

Here, what follows, our local rag’s coverage of a meeting of the school representative of the union giving some results of a survey for Lincoln County teachers, just a few days ago:

Before launching into the results, Lohonyay foreshadowed them with a personal note. “In the last 96 hours, I’ve gotten phone calls, text messages and emails from six teachers asking, ‘How can I can resign?’” he said, adding that there had been a dozen more such communications since classes started.

He said that while teachers were overwhelmingly happy to have students back in the classroom and “grateful for some of the stuff that the school district’s brought to us,” 85 percent of 121 teachers surveyed said they have experienced more job-related stress during the first two months of this school year than in previous years, and 73 percent said they were experiencing more anxiety. (Source — Teachers say they are over scrutinized, burned out)

It is complicated, no, working with young people, when staffing is threadbare, when classroom disruptions are out the ceiling, when parents are stressed and stressing youth, and that state of the state is like a 1984 War Zone, all fitted with masks, social distancing and the jab-jab-jab? “We want to have time to have fun with our students,” Lohonyay said, something he added was acutely missing this year.

So, the teachers are getting way to much evaluation, too many professional development requirements and are up to their ears in strict pacing guides and assessment schedules. They also want more support from building administrators, better communication with leadership and compensation for time spent covering for staff shortages and quarantine preparation, according to the survey.

The district superintendent states she was shocked at being broadsided by this survey, by the complaints, and, well, she did bring up another pre/during Covid fact —

“I want people to have fun in school, too. But 50 percent of our kids can’t read at grade level, so where’s the fun in that? There isn’t any.” (Superintendent Karen Gray)

Again, a superintendent who should not be in the job. In fact, there should not be this top down “management,” and one overlord, we know that, really, come on. Spread out the work of a single superintendent, spread out the signature power for other people, too; spread out the perspectives and contexts and background. But one superintendent who is over her head, big time? That is the broken system of systems management in the USA, elsewhere.

It gets worse — so those youth with developmental, intellectual, learning disabilities/challenges/ realities, they are getting fewer hours of special education instruction on life skills, social skills, the 3 R’s, etc. Staffing shortages have dented the Lane Education Service District, representing 16 school districts including Eugene. They are cutting one day a week of Life Skills classes for students with cognitive disabilities.

It’s a teacher-counselor-paraeducator shortage, statewide — and that, my friends, is the Zoom plan, the at-home zooming crap that has created so much anxiety in the first place, yet, the consequences are dire on every Build Nothing Back Better level: Giving an unequal (less) amount of instruction time to students with disabilities is a violation of the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“Civil rights don’t go away in the midst of a pandemic,” said committee member Sen. Sara Gelser Blouin, D-Corvallis. “It’s against the law, it’s outrageous and it’s immoral.” (School staffing issues in Oregon called ‘real, emergency situation’)

And so this all comes back to Waldport, to families, to people wanting to enroll in college, when in fact, there is no housing, and, this Highway 101 strip is for retirees and marine scientists, and builders and laborers and hotel staff. This is not a family-engaging place, on some levels, and with so many parents pre-during Covid shirking their responsibilities around engaging kids (their own, neighbors’ kids) and getting them to read and think, this place seems like a dead zone, Zombie Land, since Disneyfication of La-La Land has pretty much hijacked a majority of families into mind-numbing consumerism and endless TV and video games.

And this is just Oregon, this emergency!!

But that Build Back Nothing Better beat keeps on tapping — Oh, those Centers for Disease Control reports the United States hit over 100,000 drug overdose deaths over a 12-month period ending April 2021 — they say, nearly 30-percent increase over the previous year. CDC states it’s the first time annual U.S. overdose deaths reached six figures. Oh, these new dashboards we can put on our smartphones — Covid infections, Covid death, Overdose hospitalization, Overdose deaths! Get your hear rate, BP and number of steps while tracking Techno Hell! We get all sorts of causes for ODs, such as isolation and stress brought on by the pandemic led to higher rates of drug abuse. Opioids including Sackler Family stuff, and the powerful drug fentanyl accounted for about three-quarters of all overdose deaths. But they miss the point of capitalism as inflammatory DISEASE!

So what do I as a college teacher, who can’t get a class here on The Zombie Coast, but if I could what would I be able to teach if he/I were teaching critical reading and writing classes at the college level? In reality, Build Back Nothing Better is killing the education arena in higher education. Right now, after 10 years of lagging community college enrollments countrywide (but community college presidents get six figures and their henchmen and henchwomen get six figures and pretty landscaping and building construction continues and state legislatures continue to defund them), community colleges are struggling big time. They will go the way of the Dodo, that is, correspondence Zoom Doom, University of Phoenix Power Point and Webinar crap. That was in the plan, remote unlearning! Decades ago!

The technofascists have been working on this project for decades, way before DARPA and the virus, and this fear-fear-fear has been a project of the United Slaves of America for two centuries, or more, really, when that Smith Colony come in looking for wood, metals, gems, gold, and slaves, really. That dark-dark forest and those dark-dark men and women, they were the devil’s doing. Captain Smith, err, Captain Fear, The Village style.

In a hypothetical class, would I be able to look at the public record of say, Fauci, the highest paid government official, or would that be a fineable/fireable offense, or worse — myself being brought before a tribunal of cancel culture henchwomen and henchmen? Tattooed on my forehead, a scarlet letter, “A,” “A” for Anti-Christ, Anarchist, Antithesis of Capitalism’s Soldiers? Fauci, and his record — something to chew on, a sadist’s story, really.

Flesh-eating flies on these animals (above image), for 90 days, while the sentient beings’ vocal chords were slashed without anesthesia so the mad scientists wouldn’t have to hear their screams as their faces were being eaten alive. NIH, Fauci style: New reports allege that Fauci’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) division greenlit tests in which experimenters drugged beagle puppies and locked their heads in cages filled with hungry, infected sandflies. The drug tests were apparently executed even though the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t require new drugs to be tested on dogs.

This, from Simon and Schuster’s website for Kennedy’s most recent book, see below. Would this book be allowed in a community college? Would fellow faculty (most being Covidians) allow students to course through some debates and critical thinking exercises using this book as one of several to explore the entire concept of Big Pharma? Do we get to look at Big Medicine? Big Mining? Big Oil? Big Media? Big Finance? Big Prison? Big Ag? Big Real Estate? Big Timber? Big Retail? Big Surveillance? Big AI? Big Fourth Industrial Revolution? Big New Green Lie? Big Nonprofit Industrial Complex? Big Military/Propaganda/Bioweaponry/Digital Complex?

Or are the youth coming to classes so brain fogged from K12, that is, for all intents and purposes, which is the wasteland of intentional harm, intentional miseducation? This in a country of Republicans making anime shit with AOC as a murdered victim, and then, cancel culture on steroids, and then Neanderthals fighting real history in each community’s courts of public opinion fighting against the very real 1619 Project? Does this become more Monty Python-SNL fodder?

All Power to the People? Check it out, a documentary which can’t be shown in K12, say, even in a senior- level social studies class. These are murdering-book banning times, and the USA has always been a lynching country, a slaver country, one that puts the power into the hands of white supremacists with guns, bombs, and, well, now with these Fauci Types and Trump LLC’s and Republicans and Democrats and Bankers, they have the power of foreclosure. Foreclosing on people, on medicine, on health care, on housing, on education, on food, on electricity. This is the Out of This Universe bullshit of universal rights to a roof over your head? Come on, what are you thinking? So, that’s a one-0bedroom shack, with or without running water, and a toilet, and electricity? Hmm, is that with or without food? Hmm, is that with or without your diabetes meds? You get the picture. These billionaires and their Eichmann Armies are all about FORECLOSING, and that has wormed its way into the very thought processes of the average American, scared, pissed, etc. A snapshot into the perversity of every part of the Complex coming from the rightwing book publisher of RFK, Jr’s book. The Real Anthony Fauci [imagine a thousand books with that same title, but The Real Fill-in-the-Blank. FORECLOSING on the American MIND!

As director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci dispenses $6.1 billion in annual taxpayer-provided funding for scientific research, allowing him to dictate the subject, content, and outcome of scientific health research across the globe. Fauci uses the financial clout at his disposal to wield extraordinary influence over hospitals, universities, journals, and thousands of influential doctors and scientists—whose careers and institutions he has the power to ruin, advance, or reward. During more than a year of painstaking and meticulous research, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unearthed a shocking story that obliterates media spin on Dr. Fauci . . . and that will alarm every American—Democrat or Republican—who cares about democracy, our Constitution, and the future of our children’s health. The Real Anthony Fauci reveals how “America’s Doctor” launched his career during the early AIDS crisis by partnering with pharmaceutical companies to sabotage safe and effective off-patent therapeutic treatments for AIDS. Fauci orchestrated fraudulent studies, and then pressured US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators into approving a deadly chemotherapy treatment he had good reason to know was worthless against AIDS. Fauci repeatedly violated federal laws to allow his Pharma partners to use impoverished and dark-skinned children as lab rats in deadly experiments with toxic AIDS and cancer chemotherapies. In early 2000, Fauci shook hands with Bill Gates in the library of Gates’ $147 million Seattle mansion, cementing a partnership that would aim to control an increasingly profitable $60 billion global vaccine enterprise with unlimited growth potential. Through funding leverage and carefully cultivated personal relationships with heads of state and leading media and social media institutions, the Pharma-Fauci-Gates alliance exercises dominion over global health policy. The Real Anthony Fauci details how Fauci, Gates, and their cohorts use their control of media outlets, scientific journals, key government and quasi-governmental agencies, global intelligence agencies, and influential scientists and physicians to flood the public with fearful propaganda about COVID-19 virulence and pathogenesis, and to muzzle debate and ruthlessly censor dissent.

Oh, those monkeys in those mad scientists’ experiments. Now, let’s graduate to . . . .

Homo Sapiens . . . . Children! And school hallway movements, oh boy:

And we wonder where are all the smarts in this new generation of children? Where are those future renters? Those future home buyers? Those future workers? Ya think this is not planned? Right, I am just a Tin Foil Hat conspiracy Freak.

“The pernicious new selling of virtual travel is potentially a way to kill off the dream center of children, to kill their imagination. To move freely, even within the area from which you were born, is in my opinion the most indelible of rights. What is going on is a ruling class soft coup, a less overtly violent coup and their vision of a digital feudal planet is terrifying, if only because it is cannot possibly work. It is delusion.” — A Solution Without a Solution, September 18, 2021, John Steppling

Yes, John, these are monsters, and they are elite, and they are the chosen few, and yes, they come from a select and selective grouping of people, schooled and trained, in the way of the financial abuser, in the art of propaganda and mind control, and they have the floor now, as their prostitutes in Congresses, Senates, on Boards, in Houses of Parliament, inside Presidential Palaces, what have you, are their work horses, all proud of their Eichmann Status — sure, updated Eichmann’s, but still, a spade is a spade:

“Our identity is, literally, who we are, and as the digital technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution advance, our identity is increasingly digital. This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.” – September 2018, World Economic Forum Insight Report, Identity in a Digital World, A New Chapter in the Social Contract November 1, 2018: “If Dave Birch of Consult Hyperion is correct, identity is the new money.”

Monsters! (Watch: Digital ID; Freedom-as-a-Service. The Lure of Entitlement as the Method for Entrapment)

Finally, fortunately, the previous piece I wrote is up on DV, Collusion: The End of Nature, Brought to us by Zoom

And while we never are really finished tweaking our writing, but in this time of nanosecond news, we have to expect that once an article hits the digital ink, that’s that, move on. Luckily, here we are, add to this story, and it’s not pretty — Oregon middle school closes over safety concerns, student ‘socialization’ issues from year of virtual learning

Fistfights and yelling, and youth unable to sit, stand, walk still. Imagine that, as if the people like those I align with did not anticipate this. School has already been a shit-show of outbursts, “behaviors” (that’s what they call it, his or her behavior) and youth lacking concentration skills.

Ya think all those chemicals and compounds and poisons in the food, air, water, around us, they have nothing to do with ADHD, more and more Autism Spectrum disorder. Robert Kennedy Jr says it right when he points out that we do not see a bunch of 67 year olds (his age) walking around with helmets on and with weighted blankets and yammering Autistic jumbled nothingness. He stresses that EPA and FDA and USDA, the entire suite of agencies supposedly in the employ of the public, that they have no common sense to wonder why so many peanut allergies, so many learning and developmental disabilities?

So, get the jab-jab-booster-booster, and keep eating that nanoparticle filled cream pie, and, bam, we have the post lockdown, return to school, well, lockdown because of “behaviors.”

“The shifts in learning methods and isolation caused by COVID-19 closures and quarantines have taken a toll on the well-being of our students and staff,” superintendent Dr. Danna Diaz wrote in a letter to families and staff Tuesday justifying the sudden decision. “We are finding that some students are struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning, which is causing disruption in school for other students.” A district spokesman, Steve Padilla, told The Oregonian that the closure was prompted by fights and other behavioral problems among students but declined to go into detail about the frequency of those on-campus brawls. He said weapons were not involved according to the best of his knowledge. “We need to take care of this now. It’s urgent,” Padilla said. “It’s not just fighting – It’s disruptive behaviors as well. Students are disrupting other students, making it hard for them to learn.”

Yes, the isolation, the fear mongering, the pathetic death of common sense, common medicine, holism. We reap what we sow, no, RFK, Jr.?

Reality is —

Over 40 New Products Added to Nanotechnology Database

FDA has failed to take adequate action on dangerous chemicals despite acknowledging harm

Here, the interview of Kennedy, by Mercola, deemed one of the enemies of the world on the internet. Viral virus debunker spreader: Interview here!

In this interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist and attorney turned ultimate freedom fighter, discusses his latest book, “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” which is a must-read if you want to know more about the behind-the-scenes of this giant fraud. We could talk for hours and not cover but a fraction of what’s in this book, which Kennedy calls a “devastating indictment of Tony Fauci.” In a nutshell, Kennedy describes how Fauci turned the National Institutes of Health into an incubator for pharmaceutical products, and essentially sold the entire country to the drug industry. The book is an incredibly well-referenced record of his history of decimating human health, and exposes him as a self-serving charlatan. I particularly enjoyed how Kennedy placed Fauci in the context of Rockefeller’s legacy with respect to Bill Gates, who developed an alliance with Fauci over 20 years ago. Rockefeller set us on a course of toxic, profit-driven medicines synthesized from the byproducts of the oil refinery process a century ago, and Gates picked up where he left off and then collaborated heavily with Fauci.

Let the school Game of Thrones begin! More Tasers in school. More isolation rooms in schools. More SWAT teams in school (there is no defunding the Gestapo/Pigs/Cops!). The billionaires’ system is running very very smoothly.