Doctors’s Coin Toss
by Allen Forrest / May 8th, 2023
“The CDC hides vaccine failures and props up the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ narrative by only counting breakthrough cases that result in hospitalization or death.” Life Site.
“Suppression of Evidence: CBC Censorship of Top Scientists in COVID-19 Research: Prof. Anthony Hall” Global Research.
Allen Forrest is a writer, painter, graphic artist and activist.
